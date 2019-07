By the numbers: The Chinese economy grew 6.2% in the second quarter, down from 6.4% in the period before.

Reuters reports that the April-June data is in line with analysts’ expectations for the slowest since the first quarter of 1992 — the earliest quarterly data on record.

What they're saying: China's national statistics bureau said the figures pointed to a "complex environment both at home and abroad." The bureau said the economy had "performed within the reasonable range" in the first half of 2019, but it faced "new downward pressure."

The reaction: Tom Rafferty, principal economist for China at The Economist Intelligence Unit, wrote in a note stating that "uncertainty caused by the U.S.-China trade war was an important factor" in the figures that he expected the situation to persist, per CNBC.

"Businesses remain skeptical that the two countries will reach a broader trade agreement and recognise that trade tensions may escalate again."

The big picture: Trump announced last month he wouldn't put new tariffs on China for the "time being" and he'd allow U.S. firms to sell to Chinese tech giant Huawei. And he said this month American companies could continue to sell parts to Huawei, provided there were no national security concerns specific to those products.

