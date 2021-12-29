Sign up for our daily briefing

Trump surgeon general slams new CDC guidelines on isolation

Rebecca Falconer

Former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams during a congressional hearing on Capitol Hill in July. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Jerome Adams, the U.S. surgeon general under former President Trump, criticized the CDC on Tuesday for shortening the recommended isolation time for people who test positive for COVID-19 to five days if they're asymptomatic.

What he's saying: Adams also expressed concern in a Twitter post and in an interview Tuesday about the CDC's updated guidance on masks that advises that after the recommended isolation period, people should wear face masks for at least five days to "minimize the risk of infecting others."

  • Adams told News 8 Tuesday "we haven’t had a great mask compliance thus far," and he said "the science tells us" that not ending isolation until a negative antigen test result "is the best way to protect ourselves."
  • "Unfortunately, we know that there’s not enough tests out there to make that possible," he added.
"I'm worried now that they’re saying that the people who have isolated for five days can end isolation. But what most of America will hear is that 'Hey, isolation is done for everybody.' It doesn’t matter if you’ve got symptoms or not, it doesn’t matter if you wear a mask because the guidance also says that for the second five days, you should be wearing a mask around everyone else."
— Jerome Adams to News 8

The big picture: Businesses across the U.S. have been strained with employees in quarantine as Omicron infections surge — notably the air travel industry, which saw thousands of flights cancelled over the holiday period due to COVID-19 outbreaks among crews.

  • CDC director Rochelle Walensky said Monday after the CDC shortened its isolation guidance from 10 days to seven days for asymptomatic people that the update sought to balance "what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses."

What they're saying: NIAID director Anthony Fauci told CNN Monday that the isolation recommendation was reduced due to "the sheer volume of new cases that we are having and that we expect to continue with Omicron."

  • “If you are asymptotic and you are infected, we want to get people back to the jobs, especially those with essential jobs," said Fauci, who's also chief medical adviser to President Biden.
  • Representatives for the CDC did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Go deeper... Biden: "We have more work to do" on COVID testing capacity

Go deeper

Noah Garfinkel
11 hours ago - Sports

NBA cuts isolation time for some players who test positive for COVID

Crypto.com Arena. Photo: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA players and coaches who test positive for COVID-19 will now only have to isolate for six days instead of 10, so long as they are asymptomatic and meet other testing requirements, according to a memo seen by Axios.

Why it matters: The update comes as the league sees a surge in players and coaches entering safety protocols due to positive COVID-19 tests, per ESPN, which first reported the new isolation period.

Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: CDC slashes estimate of Omicron case prevalence — Over 85 cruise ships under CDC investigation following COVID outbreaks
  2. Politics: "We have more work to do" on COVID testing capacity, Biden says
  3. NBA cuts isolation time for some players who test positive.
  4. States: D.C. has highest rate of COVID-19 infection in the U.S., report says — NYC schools to reopen with huge COVID testing boost
  5. World: India authorizes 2 COVID vaccines — Delta says flight to Shanghai turned back due to COVID rules
  6. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Yacob Reyes
Updated Dec 20, 2021 - Health

CDC: Omicron accounted for 23% of recent COVID-19 cases

People queue at a street-side COVID-19 testing booth in New York's Times Square on Dec. 20. Photo: Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

The Omicron variant accounted for 22.5% of recent COVID-19 cases in the U.S. on the week that ended on Dec. 18 , according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated estimate released on Dec. 28.

The latest: The revised data shows Omicron's share of COVID-19 infections nearly tripled in just one week.

