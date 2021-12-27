Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden: "We have more work to do" on COVID testing capacity

Ivana Saric

Biden meets with the White House Covid-19 Response team and the National Governors Association on Dec. 27. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Biden said during a meeting with the nation's governors and his COVID-19 response team Monday that the administration has not yet done enough to scale up the nation's COVID-19 testing capacity.

Why it matters: As the nation faces a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant, Biden conceded that the administration's efforts to scale up rapid testing were "clearly not enough."

  • His comments diverged from his stance last week, when he pushed back against suggestions that he had acted too slowly on testing.

What they're saying: "It's clearly not enough. If we'd have known, we'd have gone harder, quicker if we could have," he added. "Seeing how tough it was for some folks to get a test this weekend shows that we have more work to do."

The backdrop: The high transmissibility of the Omicron variant has underscored the necessity of making rapid at-home COVID tests more accessible.

  • Biden emphasized his administration's critical role in making over the counter rapid tests available, though the U.S. has been slower to embrace rapid at-home COVID-19 testing than Europe.

The big picture: Earlier this month, the administration announced plans to open new testing sites. The U.S. will also purchase 500 million rapid tests this winter to make available for Americans for free, with the first shipment set to arrive in January.

Go deeper: The ongoing U.S. failure on rapid COVID tests

Go deeper

Axios
8 hours ago - Health

Israel gives 4th dose of COVID vaccine in trial

A health worker prepares a dose of a coronavirus vaccine in Modi'in, Israel, in October. Photo: Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua via Getty Images

Israel started a trial of a fourth dose of a coronavirus vaccine Monday, becoming what's believed to be the first country to study an additional booster dose, according to AP.

Driving the news: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett last week ordered the rollout of a fourth dose of the vaccine to certain individuals in response to the threat of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
7 hours ago - Health

Fauci wants to “seriously” consider vaccine mandate for domestic flights

A COVID vaccine requirement should "seriously" be considered for domestic air travel in the U.S. as a response to the Omicron variant of the virus, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Monday.

Why it matters: The U.S. is now experiencing another wave of coronavirus cases driven by the Omicron variant.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Worth Sparkman
Updated Dec 26, 2021 - Axios NW Arkansas

The vax saved billions in GDP

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

The COVID-19 vaccine generated economic savings of $438 billion — equal to 2.3% in the real gross domestic product — to the U.S. this year.

The big picture: Even though only 61% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, its widespread adoption reduced the overall burden on the health care system and kept much of the workforce well enough to stay productive.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

