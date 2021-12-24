Sign up for our daily briefing

Airlines cancel dozens of holiday flights due to Omicron surge

Rebecca Falconer

Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Surging cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant have caused dozens of last-minute cancellations of Christmas Eve flights across the U.S.

Why it matters: Thousands of customers are believed to be affected by the latest pandemic-driven travel disruption, with United Airlines confirming to Axios that about 120 flights planned for Friday had been canceled across the network.

  • Delta, JetBlue and Allegiant also canceled flights, taking the total to more than 1,400, per the New York Times.

What they're saying: "The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation," a United spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

  • "As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport," the spokesperson said, noting that airline staff were working to rebook as many people as possible.
  • Delta said in a statement to Nexstar, "Delta teams have exhausted all options and resources — including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flying — before canceling around 90 flights for Friday." The airline was also working on rebooking flights.
  • Axios has contacted all affected airlines for comment.

Go deeper: Travel whiplash: Omicron upends holiday plans

Caitlin OwensJared Whalen
18 hours ago - Health

The Omicron wave begins

Expand chart
Note: Maryland is unable to report new cases due to a technical issue; Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Axios Visuals

U.S. coronavirus cases rose by 27% over the last two weeks as the Omicron variant quickly became dominant, although the rise was unevenly distributed around the country.

Why it matters: The spike in cases in cities like New York and D.C. are likely a preview of what will soon hit other parts of the country.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Alvarez, author of Denver
Dec 22, 2021 - Axios Denver

Colorado bucks air travel trends

Expand chart
Data: Airlines for America; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Unlike most of the country, Colorado was one of the few places in the U.S. where the number of scheduled flights departing in January 2022 will outpace pre-pandemic levels.

Details: Outbound flights here jumped by 3 percentage points compared to January 2019, according to recent data from Airlines for America, which advocates for U.S. airlines.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
22 hours ago - Health

Fauci: Large holiday gatherings are unsafe, even with COVID booster

Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden, during a December press briefing at the White House. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

NIAID director Anthony Fauci warned Wednesday that large gatherings this holiday season are unsafe even for fully vaccinated people who've had a COVID-19 booster shot, as the Omicron variant surges across the U.S.

What he's saying: "There are many of these parties that have 30, 40, 50 people in which you do not know the vaccination status of individuals," Fauci said at a briefing. "Those are the kind of functions in the context of Omicron that you do not want to go to."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow