Thousands of customers were without power Sunday after a storm lashed the Pacific Northwest — dumping almost 30 inches of snow across the Sierra Nevada and forcing several highways in Northern California and Nevada to close.

Threat level: "Significant snowfall" was pounding West Coast mountain ranges and the Intermountain West, with the National Weather Service warning of "record cold" weather for parts of the West Coast. Meanwhile, the U.S. South was experiencing "unusually warm temperatures," with dozens of cities in the lower 48 states on track for their warmest December on record.

The mixing of unusually warm temperatures, low humidity levels and windy conditions prompted the NWS' Storm Prediction Center to issue a critical fire weather warning across parts of the central and southern High Plains, including the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles.

The big picture: As Southern states sweltered, wintry conditions were impacting cities from San Diego to Seattle — with the NWS issuing winter storm warnings for greater Lake Tahoe and other parts of California that it said extended "as far south as the Transverse Range of Southern California."

Several roads were closed in the state due to the snow, per the California Department of Transportation.

In Nevada, crews in the Reno area responded to two separate pileups, including one involving 20 cars that resulted in at least three patients being taken to the hospital, according to local authorities.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency on Thursday in response to the storm, which is due to remain in effect through Jan. 3.

By the numbers: Nearly 18,000 customers were without power in Washington state on Sunday evening due to the storms, per poweroutage.us.

Outages also affected more than 17,000 customers in California and nearly 8,000 others in Oregon, according to the tracking service.

Meanwhile, Texas and Oklahoma were seeing temperatures in the 90s — with Wichita Falls, near Texas' border with Oklahoma, hitting a record 91 degrees on Friday, the NWS reports.

"Houston/Hobby broke the previous record of 82 degrees and reached 83 degrees," the weather service said Sunday. "Galveston tied their daily high temperature record of 78."

What to expect: "Measurable and disruptive snowfall accumulations are also on tap again in the Pacific Northwest, including in both the Portland and Seattle metro areas," the NWS said in its forecast.