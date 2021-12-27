Sign up for our daily briefing

Winter storm lashes Pacific Northwest as Southern states swelter

Rebecca Falconer

A snowy scene in Wrightwood, Calif., on Saturday. Photo: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Thousands of customers were without power Sunday after a storm lashed the Pacific Northwest — dumping almost 30 inches of snow across the Sierra Nevada and forcing several highways in Northern California and Nevada to close.

Threat level: "Significant snowfall" was pounding West Coast mountain ranges and the Intermountain West, with the National Weather Service warning of "record cold" weather for parts of the West Coast. Meanwhile, the U.S. South was experiencing "unusually warm temperatures," with dozens of cities in the lower 48 states on track for their warmest December on record.

A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.
  • The mixing of unusually warm temperatures, low humidity levels and windy conditions prompted the NWS' Storm Prediction Center to issue a critical fire weather warning across parts of the central and southern High Plains, including the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles.

The big picture: As Southern states sweltered, wintry conditions were impacting cities from San Diego to Seattle — with the NWS issuing winter storm warnings for greater Lake Tahoe and other parts of California that it said extended "as far south as the Transverse Range of Southern California."

  • Several roads were closed in the state due to the snow, per the California Department of Transportation.
  • In Nevada, crews in the Reno area responded to two separate pileups, including one involving 20 cars that resulted in at least three patients being taken to the hospital, according to local authorities.
  • Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency on Thursday in response to the storm, which is due to remain in effect through Jan. 3.

By the numbers: Nearly 18,000 customers were without power in Washington state on Sunday evening due to the storms, per poweroutage.us.

  • Outages also affected more than 17,000 customers in California and nearly 8,000 others in Oregon, according to the tracking service.

Meanwhile, Texas and Oklahoma were seeing temperatures in the 90s — with Wichita Falls, near Texas' border with Oklahoma, hitting a record 91 degrees on Friday, the NWS reports.

  • "Houston/Hobby broke the previous record of 82 degrees and reached 83 degrees," the weather service said Sunday. "Galveston tied their daily high temperature record of 78."

What to expect: "Measurable and disruptive snowfall accumulations are also on tap again in the Pacific Northwest, including in both the Portland and Seattle metro areas," the NWS said in its forecast.

  • "This stretch of wintry weather is able to occur thanks to frigid temperatures, some of which may tie or break record cold highs and lows going through Tuesday."
  • From the southern Plains to the Mid-South, residents could expect to see temperatures 25 to 35 degrees above normal.

Go deeper

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
Updated 5 hours ago - Health

New supply chain crisis: medical supplies

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Between 8,000 and 12,000 shipping containers carrying medical supplies to various parts of the U.S. are on a delay of up to 37 days due to ongoing transportation congestion, according to new data from the Health Industry Distributors' Association.

Why it matters: Per their projections, medical supplies arriving at a U.S. port on Christmas Day won't be delivered to hospitals and other care settings until February 2022. That could delay critical supplies at a time when health care is already expected to most need them due to surges from Delta and Omicron.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 6 hours ago - Economy & Business

Airlines cancel more than 6,000 holiday flights due to Omicron surge

Photo: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

More than 6,000 flights worldwide have been cancelled over the three-day Christmas weekend as airlines continue to contend with surging cases of the Omicron variant and staff shortages, CNN reported.

Why it matters: Thousands of customers are believed to be affected by the latest pandemic-driven travel disruptions.

Hope King
Updated 10 hours ago - Economy & Business

Wall Street predicts expensive, bumpy 2022

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Wall Street strategists see the shape of 2022 pegged to three main hooks: inflation, corporate spending and the pandemic's path.

Why it matters: The unusual conditions of the past two years will likely lead to more mixed signals next year.

