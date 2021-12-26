Sign up for our daily briefing

Trump spokesperson sues Jan. 6 select committee

Yacob Reyes

Photo: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump's spokesperson has sued the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection in an effort to block the panel from obtaining his financial records.

Why it matters: Taylor Budowich's lawsuit, filed in federal court on Friday, is the latest in what appears to be a new strategy by those loyal to the former president to push back against the probe into the deadly Capitol riot.

Driving the news: Budowich argued in the lawsuit that he had provided “more than 1,700 pages of documents” to the panel, adding that by requesting his financial records, the select committee demonstrated “a lack of good faith.”

  • The committee previously said that Budowich had "solicited a 501(c)4 organization to conduct a social media and radio advertising campaign to encourage people to attend" a rally supporting Trump.

Go deeper

Yacob Reyes
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Fauci on Trump's vaccine support: "I hope he keeps it up"

NIAID director Anthony Fauci said Sunday that he was "dismayed" when followers of former President Donald Trump booed after Trump revealed he got a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot last week.

Between the lines: Trump was more vocal about his support for the vaccines last week, even pushing back against doubts about their efficacy during an interview with conservative media personality Candace Owens.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hope King
Updated 3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Wall Street predicts expensive, bumpy 2022

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Wall Street strategists see the shape of 2022 pegged to three main hooks: inflation, corporate spending and the pandemic's path.

Why it matters: The unusual conditions of the past two years will likely lead to more mixed signals next year.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: What to expect from America's third year of COVID — Airlines cancel thousands of holiday flights due to Omicron surge — The ongoing U.S. failure on rapid COVID tests.
  2. Vaccines: Biden says it's "your patriotic duty" to get vaccinated — WHO and EU clear Novavax, adding another option to vaccine arsenal — NYC will give $100 to people who get booster.
  3. Politics: Fauci on Trump's vaccine support: "I hope he keeps it up" — Supreme Court schedules Jan. 7 oral arguments on Biden's vaccine mandates.
  4. States: California to require health care workers get booster shots — Supreme Court denies challenge to New Mexico's vaccine mandate — First confirmed U.S. Omicron death recorded in Texas.
  5. World: Biden to lift travel restrictions on southern African countries — Europe tightens COVID restrictions as Omicron spreads — WHO Europe chief on Omicron: "We can see another storm coming".
  6. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

