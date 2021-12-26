Trump spokesperson sues Jan. 6 select committee

Former President Donald Trump's spokesperson has sued the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection in an effort to block the panel from obtaining his financial records.

Why it matters: Taylor Budowich's lawsuit, filed in federal court on Friday, is the latest in what appears to be a new strategy by those loyal to the former president to push back against the probe into the deadly Capitol riot.

Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn and far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones filed similar lawsuits last week, and both said they would invoke the Fifth Amendment.

A federal judge in Florida rejected Flynn's legal challenge the following day.

Driving the news: Budowich argued in the lawsuit that he had provided “more than 1,700 pages of documents” to the panel, adding that by requesting his financial records, the select committee demonstrated “a lack of good faith.”