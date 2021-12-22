Michael Flynn sues Jan. 6 select committee

Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn on Tuesday sued the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection in an effort to block the panel from obtaining his phone records.

Why it matters: Flynn's lawsuit is the latest legal challenge to the select panel's probe into the deadly Capitol riot and comes more than a month after the committee subpoenaed the former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

What they're saying: "General Flynn faces the harm of being irreparably and illegally coerced to produce information and testimony in violation of the law and his constitutional rights," the lawsuit stated.

The Jan. 6 select committee did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

