Michael Flynn sues Jan. 6 select committee

Yacob Reyes

Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn on Tuesday sued the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection in an effort to block the panel from obtaining his phone records.

Why it matters: Flynn's lawsuit is the latest legal challenge to the select panel's probe into the deadly Capitol riot and comes more than a month after the committee subpoenaed the former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

What they're saying: "General Flynn faces the harm of being irreparably and illegally coerced to produce information and testimony in violation of the law and his constitutional rights," the lawsuit stated.

  • The Jan. 6 select committee did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Yacob Reyes
Dec 20, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Alex Jones sues Jan. 6 select committee

Photo: Sergio Flores/Getty Images

Far-right conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones on Monday sued the House Jan. 6 select committee in an effort to block the panel from compelling his testimony and obtaining his phone records.

The big picture: The lawsuit also says that Jones plans to assert his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Andrew Solender
Dec 20, 2021 - Politics & Policy

GOP Rep. Perry denies Jan. 6 panel's request for info

Rep. Scott Perry is joined by other members of the House Freedom Caucus at an August news conference in Washington, D.C. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The House Jan. 6 select committee on Monday sent a letter to Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) requesting information on his communications with the Trump administration in the run-up to the Capitol riot.

Driving the news: In a statement to Axios that mirrored tweets from Perry, the lawmaker said he declined the panel's request, calling the select committee "illegitimate, and not duly constituted under the rules of the US House of Representatives."

Axios
Dec 20, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Trump sues New York AG Letitia James to block business investigation

Photo: Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former President Trump sued New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday in an attempt to stop her office's civil investigation into his business practices.

Why it matters: The lawsuit comes roughly two weeks after James requested a deposition from Trump as part of an investigation into whether the Trump Organization engaged in financial fraud by submitting false property valuations to reduce its tax burden.

