Michael Flynn loses legal challenge against Jan. 6 committee

A federal judge in Florida on Wednesday ruled against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn's bid to block the Jan. 6 select committee from obtaining his phone records.

Why it matters: The ruling comes just a day after the former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency filed a legal challenge against the House probe into the Capitol riot, requesting a temporary restraining order.

Flynn initially planned to assert his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, according to the lawsuit. He also alleged the subpoena "raised significant Constitutional and practical concerns."

Far-right conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones filed a similar lawsuit earlier this week, noting that he would invoke the Fifth Amendment.

What they're saying: "Flynn has not set forth “specific facts in an affidavit or a verified complaint clearly showing that immediate and irreparable injury, loss, or damage will result to him," District Judge Mary Scriven wrote.