President Trump said during an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt Tuesday he'd love to hold campaign rallies, but he "can't because of the covid. ... you can’t have people sitting next to each other."

Why it matters: Trump is known for electrifying crowds at rallies, connecting with his most loyal supporters on a massive scale. But Trump stressed to Hewitt and in a separate radio interview earlier Tuesday that it wouldn't work. "You can’t have empty seats," Trump told with Fox News Radio.

What he's saying: "You know, if I had five empty seats — for instance, they said, 'Would I do a rally, sir?' The reason I won’t do them [is] because, ‘'ou can have one seat and then seven around that seat, sir, have to be empty," Trump told Fox News Radio.

"Oh, that’ll look great. You know, you have one person and everything's empty around them. You can’t do that."

Of note: Trump's indoor campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June attracted a smaller-than-expected crowd of 6,200 in the 19,200-capacity BOK Center, according to the city's fire department. The Trump campaign insists 12,000 people were in attendance.