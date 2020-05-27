1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's media allies condemn conspiracy tweets about Joe Scarborough

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Right-wing media and some conservative lawmakers have taken the rare step of criticizing President Trump over his tweeting of conspiracy theories that accuse MSNBC host Joe Scarborough of murdering a congressional aide, Lori Klausutis, in 2001.

The state of play: Trump has received widespread backlash over his tweets spreading the baseless accusations, including from Klausutis' widower. Authorities at the time suspected no foul play in Klausutis' death and ruled that it was a result of an irregular heartbeat that caused her to collapse and strike her head.

What they're saying: A number of conservative news outlets that often back the president — and that generally wouldn't be supportive of Scarborough, a frequent critic of Trump — have written editorials condemning the remarks.

  • New York Post editorial board: "The president of the United States decided to suggest that a TV morning-show host committed murder. That is a depressing sentence to type."
  • Washington Examiner editorial board: "Whatever his issues with Scarborough, President Trump's crazed Twitter rant on this subject was vile and unworthy of his office ... one could hardly be blamed for reading it and doubting his fitness to lead."
  • Wall Street Journal editorial board: "Perhaps he even thinks this helps him politically, though we can’t imagine how. But Mr. Trump is debasing his office, and he’s hurting the country in doing so."
  • National Review's editorial board: "Trump is clearly driven by his desire to say the most malicious and painful things he can about Scarborough, to take revenge for the former congressman’s now obsessively anti-Trump morning program. The president maintains he doesn’t watch, although this is plainly untrue."

Some Republican lawmakers have also chimed in. House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (Wyo.) said the president should stop tweeting the conspiracies, telling reporters: "It's causing great pain to the family of the young woman."

  • Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), a frequent Trump foe, tweeted on Wednesday: "I know Joe Scarborough. Joe is a friend of mine. I don't know T.J. Klausutis. Joe can weather vile, baseless accusations but T.J.? His heart is breaking. Enough already."
  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) also tweeted that the accusations against Scarborough are "completely unfounded conspiracy," and that Trump should "just stop."

Go deeper: Kayleigh McEnany defends Trump's conspiracy theories about Joe Scarborough

Kayleigh McEnany defends Trump's conspiracy theories about Joe Scarborough

At a press conference Tuesday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany repeatedly defended President Trump tweeting baseless conspiracy theories about the 2001 death of congressional aide Lori Klausutis, 28, who worked for then-Congressman Joe Scarborough.

Why it matters: Klausutis' widower has written to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pleading with him to delete the president's tweets, stating that his "wife deserves better." But McEnany suggested at the press conference that Scarborough, now an MSNBC host, should be held accountable for answers on Klausutis' passing — despite there being no evidence to support Trump's allegations.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowMay 26, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Husband of deceased Scarborough staffer asks Twitter to delete baseless Trump claims

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The husband of Lori Klausutis, an aide to Joe Scarborough when he was a member of Congress who died in 2001, asked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to take down President Trump's tweets baselessly accusing the MSNBC host of murdering her, according to a letter obtained by the New York Times' Kara Swisher.

The state of play: Timothy Klausutis asked Dorsey to delete the tweets because Trump "has taken something that does not belong him — the memory of my dead wife and perverted it for perceived political gain."

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated May 26, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Podcast: Trump vs. Twitter ... vs. Trump

Twitter came under fire on Tuesday for allowing President Trump to tweet conspiracy theories about Joe Scarborough and the 2001 death of one of his staffers, despite the objections of the staffer's family. The company came under further fire from Trump himself for fact-checking two of his tweets about mail-in voting.

Dan and the New York Times' Kara Swisher dig into Trump’s use of the platform and Twitter’s steps — and missteps — in handling it.

Go deeper: Trump has turned Big Tech's speech rules into a political football

5 hours ago - Technology