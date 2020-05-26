40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Husband of deceased Scarborough staffer asks Twitter to delete baseless Trump claims

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The husband of Lori Klausutis, an aide to Joe Scarborough when he was member of Congress who died in 2001, asked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to take down President Trump's tweets baselessly accusing the MSNBC host of murdering her, according to a letter obtained by the New York Times' Kara Swisher.

The state of play: Timothy Klausutis asked Dorsey to delete the tweets because Trump "has taken something that does not belong him — the memory of my dead wife and perverted it for perceived political gain."

  • "Please delete those tweets," Klausutis wrote. "My wife deserves better."
  • Lori Klausutis died suddenly after hitting her head on a desk after losing consciousness from an abnormal heart rhythm. There were no signs of foul play, and her death was ruled an accident.

The backdrop: Trump accused Scarborough without evidence of murdering Lori Klausutis in multiple tweets last week. He previously did the same in 2017.

  • The president called on his followers to "keep digging" and to "use forensic geniuses" to find out more about the death, which occurred at Scarborough’s congressional office in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
  • Scarborough was in Washington at the time of her death.
  • The MSNBC host and his wife, Mika Brzezinski, have both pushed back on Trump's claims on air in recent days. Brzezinski called the president a "cruel, sick, disgusting person" for his tweets.

What they're saying: "The President's tweet that suggests that Lori was murdered without evidence (and contrary to the official autopsy) — is a violation of Twitter's community rules and terms of service," Timothy Klausutis wrote.

  • "An ordinary user like me would be banished from the platform for such a tweet but I am only asking that these tweets be removed."
  • "I am now angry as well as frustrated and grieved. I understand that Twitter's policies about content are designed to maintain the appearance that your hands are clean you provide the platform and the rest is up to users. However, in certain past cases, Twitter has removed content and accounts that are inconsistent with your terms of service."

Between the lines: Twitter has long struggled with how to confront misinformation originating from world leaders' accounts and has decided to leave their accounts untouched because "blocking a world leader from Twitter or removing their controversial tweets, would hide important information people should be able to see and debate."

  • Sources told Swisher that after initial hesitance in dealing with Trump’s tweets about Lori Klausutis, the company has accelerated work on how to label certain tweets as false and provide links to high-quality information and reporting that refute the misinformation.

Read the full letter:

Go deeper

A closer look at how colleges can reopen

The campus of Brown University. Photo: Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Masks in class, sports on hold, dorm life without roommates and summer 2021 classes for some: Brown University President Christina Paxson tells "Axios on HBO" it's all in play as colleges consider whether and how to safely reopen campuses in the fall.

Why it matters: An extended shutdown of U.S. colleges and universities would leave nearly 20 million students and 3 million employees with an uncertain future, but premature reopenings without proper coronavirus safeguards could jeopardize lives and force more closings.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow13 mins ago - Economy & Business

How Disney World could host the NBA

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

After weeks of speculation, the NBA announced Saturday that it is in early discussions to resume its season in late July at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.

What they're saying: The NBA's most well-sourced reporter, Adrian Wojnarowski, says "everything is pointing toward" this happening, and that teams could start recalling players as soon as next week for a two-week quarantine period and formal training camp before heading to Florida.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow29 mins ago - Sports

U.S.-China trade tensions are escalating again

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

As the coronavirus pandemic appears to be subsiding in China, it's becoming clear that its targets for the phase one trade deal with the U.S. are unrealistic and there is so far no sign of a plan for renegotiation.

What's happening: White House National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow said Thursday the trade deal was "intact, and China has every intent of implementing it."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow37 mins ago - Economy & Business