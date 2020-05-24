President Trump again baselessly accused MSNBC host Joe Scarborough of murdering his intern in 2001 in a tweet Saturday, calling on his followers to "keep digging" and to "use forensic geniuses" to find out more about a death that occurred at Scarborough’s Florida office when he was a member of Congress.

Why it matters: Trump has had a lengthy feud with Scarborough and his wife Mika Brzezinski, who host "Morning Joe" and are often critical of the president and his administration. Brzezinski demanded last week that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey stop allowing Trump to “abuse” the platform by spreading conspiracy theories.

The president's tweet referred to the 2001 death of Lori Klausutis, a 28-year-old aide at Scarborough's office.

Authorities determined that she died after losing consciousness from an abnormal heart rhythm and collapsed, striking her head, the Washington Post reports.

Police ruled that Klausutis' death was accidental and never suspected foul play.

Go deeper: Read the Post's full fact-check, which gives this claim the maximum "Four Pinocchios"