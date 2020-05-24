59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump tweets baseless conspiracy theory accusing Joe Scarborough of murder

Photos: Right: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images Left: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Americares

President Trump again baselessly accused MSNBC host Joe Scarborough of murdering his intern in 2001 in a tweet Saturday, calling on his followers to "keep digging" and to "use forensic geniuses" to find out more about a death that occurred at Scarborough’s Florida office when he was a member of Congress.

Why it matters: Trump has had a lengthy feud with Scarborough and his wife Mika Brzezinski, who host "Morning Joe" and are often critical of the president and his administration. Brzezinski demanded last week that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey stop allowing Trump to “abuse” the platform by spreading conspiracy theories.

The president's tweet referred to the 2001 death of Lori Klausutis, a 28-year-old aide at Scarborough's office.

  • Authorities determined that she died after losing consciousness from an abnormal heart rhythm and collapsed, striking her head, the Washington Post reports.
  • Police ruled that Klausutis' death was accidental and never suspected foul play.

Go deeper: Read the Post's full fact-check, which gives this claim the maximum "Four Pinocchios"

Go deeper

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 5,335,868 — Total deaths: 341,513 — Total recoveries — 2,124,851Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 1,622,990 — Total deaths: 96,046 — Total recoveries: 361,239 — Total tested: 13,784,786Map.
  3. Public health: FDA blocks U.S. sale of 29 coronavirus antibody tests Report finds "little evidence" coronavirus under control in most states Muslim health workers balance Ramadan fasting with battling pandemic — Hurricanes, wildfires, the flu could strain COVID-19 response
  4. States: Former Florida health dept. employee says official asked her to manipulate coronavirus dataDaily deaths in New York drop under 100 for the first time since March.
  5. Business: Small business outlook is slowly improving, but the pandemic hits minority-owned small businesses harder.
  6. World: Health officials report first death in Gaza StripCoronavirus testing is virtually nonexistent in some poor countries — Pressure mounts on Boris Johnson to fire top aide for breaking U.K. lockdown.
  7. 1 🏀 thing: NBA in early talks to restart season at Disney World.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pressure mounts on Boris Johnson to fire top aide for allegedly breaking lockdown

Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Pressure mounted on U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to fire his top aide Dominic Cummings Sunday after a joint investigation by the Daily Mirror and The Guardian found he had traveled 260 miles in April to visit his parents while exhibiting coronavirus symptoms.

Why it matters: Cummings is a highly polarizing figure in British politics widely viewed as the architect of the Brexit campaign and Johnson's most influential adviser. Allegations that he broke lockdown rules came as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.K. surpassed 250,000 and the death toll neared 37,000.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow23 mins ago - World

America's oldest military ally in Asia turns toward China

Duterte (R) visits Xi in Beijing. Photo: Ng Han Guan-Pool/Getty Images

When the Philippines needed resources to fight its coronavirus outbreak it turned not to its American allies, but to China.

Why it matters: The Philippines was a U.S. colony for half a century and is America’s oldest military ally in Asia. But the Southeast Asian nation is drifting further from the U.S., and toward America's superpower rival.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - World