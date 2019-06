Why it matters: Carroll's accusation is the 16th allegation of sexual misconduct or assault levied against the president throughout his time in public life — all of which he has denied.

Catch up quick: Carroll, a columnist for Elle, alleged Trump pinned her against a wall in the dressing room in either 1995 or 1996, pulled down her tights, unzipped his pants and sexually assaulted her. Carrol claims she fought back and escaped relatively quickly.

She told CNN she's uncomfortable with the word "rape," but her description of the incident in her new book would legally qualify as rape.

The big picture: Trump previously called the accusations false, saying Carroll is making the claims to boost book sales. He's said he'd never met Carroll, though The Cut published a photo of them together at a party together in the 1990s. Trump rejected the photo evidence on Saturday, "Standing with coat on in a line — give me a break — with my back to the camera. I have no idea who she is," he told reporters.

Trump insisted to The Hill he knows nothing about her. "It’s just a terrible thing that people can make statements like that," he said.

This article has been updated with more details, including fresh quotes from Trump.