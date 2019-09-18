Trump says U.S. will "substantially" increase sanctions against Iran

President Trump tweeted on Wednesday that he's instructed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to "substantially" increase sanctions against Iran.
Why it matters: It's unclear what the new sanctions will target, but the announcement comes 4 days after drone attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia dealt a blow to the global oil supply. Both Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the Saudis have blaming Iran for the attacks, though officials are still investigating. Iranian officials have warned the U.S. that they are prepared to respond to any attack from the U.S. or Saudi Arabia, reports the Washington Post.