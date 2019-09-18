Stories

Trump says U.S. will "substantially" increase sanctions against Iran

Collage of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and President Trump
Iranian President Hasan Rouhani (L) and President Trump (R) Photo: Adem Altan/AFP/Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted on Wednesday that he's instructed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to "substantially" increase sanctions against Iran.

Why it matters: It's unclear what the new sanctions will target, but the announcement comes 4 days after drone attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia dealt a blow to the global oil supply. Both Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the Saudis have blaming Iran for the attacks, though officials are still investigating. Iranian officials have warned the U.S. that they are prepared to respond to any attack from the U.S. or Saudi Arabia, reports the Washington Post.

The state of play: The Pentagon plans to release a report about the perpetrators of the Saudi oil attacks by Thursday.

  • Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Emirati Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on Wednesday to discuss the attacks and "coordinate efforts against 'Iranian aggression,'" per Reuters.
  • Saudi Arabia has joined a "U.S.-led coalition to secure the Mideast’s waterways amid threats from Iran after an attack targeting its crucial oil industry," according to AP.

The big picture: World leaders will meet at the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week, where it was speculated that talks could be held between Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to de-escalate tensions. Iran has since ruled out that possibility, accusing the U.S. and Saudi Arabia of spreading misinformation.

  • It's also unclear if Iranian officials will be present at all. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to leave this Friday, but he may not if U.S. visas aren't issued for the rest of his delegation, Zarif told Iran's Tasnim News Agency.

