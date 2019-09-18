Trump says U.S. will "substantially" increase sanctions against Iran

The state of play: The Pentagon plans to release a report about the perpetrators of the Saudi oil attacks by Thursday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Emirati Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on Wednesday to discuss the attacks and "coordinate efforts against 'Iranian aggression,'" per Reuters.

Saudi Arabia has joined a "U.S.-led coalition to secure the Mideast’s waterways amid threats from Iran after an attack targeting its crucial oil industry," according to AP.

The big picture: World leaders will meet at the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week, where it was speculated that talks could be held between Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to de-escalate tensions. Iran has since ruled out that possibility, accusing the U.S. and Saudi Arabia of spreading misinformation.

It's also unclear if Iranian officials will be present at all. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to leave this Friday, but he may not if U.S. visas aren't issued for the rest of his delegation, Zarif told Iran's Tasnim News Agency.

