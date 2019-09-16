Iran says President Rouhani will not meet Trump at UN General Assembly

Iran on Monday rejected the possibility that President Hassan Rouhani would meet President Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting next week, according to the New York Times.

Why it matters: After Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made a surprise visit to the G7 summit last month, there was speculation that the two leaders could meet in an effort to de-escalate tensions. Iran's dismissal comes a day after Trump accused Tehran of carrying out an attack on two major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia on Saturday and said that the U.S. is "locked and loaded" while it awaits verification of the culprit.

