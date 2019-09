Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said President Trump should consider attacking Iranian oil refineries in retaliation for the drone strikes on Saudi oil plants, while Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said direct U.S. intervention would be "a grave mistake," per Bloomberg.

The big picture: Opinions on U.S. involvement are split since the attack against Saudi Arabia didn't occur on U.S. soil, endanger American lives or happen in a country that is a partner in a defense treaty with the U.S.