President Trump tweeted Sunday evening — after oil prices soared following attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure — that "there is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification."
Between the lines: Trump's statement was an implicit threat to Iran, based on a tweet hours earlier from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said "Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply."
What he's saying: Moments later, Trump followed his comments up by tweeting, "The Fake News is saying that I am willing to meet with Iran, "No Conditions." That is an incorrect statement (as usual!)."
Reality check: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told "Fox News Sunday" last week about the possibility of Trump meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, "He has said he’d meet with him with no preconditions," transcript posted to the State Department's website shows.