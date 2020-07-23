51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

White House says Trump and Putin discussed virus, arms control on phone call

Photo: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

President Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the coronavirus pandemic and arms control on Thursday, the Kremlin announced and the White House later confirmed.

Why it matters: The phone call comes amid recent warnings that hackers associated with Russian intelligence services have tried to steal information from researchers working to develop a coronavirus vaccine. It also follows reports that the Kremlin paid Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan, which the White House has insisted is uncorroborated intelligence.

What they're saying: President Trump "reiterated his hope of avoiding an expensive three-way arms race between China, Russia, and the United States and looked forward to progress on upcoming arms control negotiations in Vienna," White House spokesperson Judd Deere said in a press release.

The big picture: Russia is reporting the fourth-most coronavirus infections in the world behind India, Brazil and the U.S, although experts doubt the authoritarian regime's official tally.

Go deeper: Russia tests anti-satellite weapon in space

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 15,291,554 — Total deaths: 625,005 — Total recoveries — 8,711,047Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 3,998,259 — Total deaths: 143,495 — Total recoveries: 1,210,849 — Total tested: 48,020,777Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci: Pandemic is "almost your worst nightmare" — Infections are slowing down in critical hotspots.
  4. States: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls for national response.
  5. World: White House says Trump and Putin discussed virus on phone call.
  6. Economy: More than 31 million Americans are still relying on unemployment — Mnuchin says relief bill will not include payroll tax cut.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Judge orders Michael Cohen to be released to home confinement

Michael Cohen in New York City on May 21. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

A federal judge on Thursday ordered President Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen to be released from prison and into home confinement, ruling that the Justice Department retaliated against him over his planned tell-all book about the president.

Catch up quick: Cohen was released from federal prison in New York in May to serve his three-year sentence at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. But he was imprisoned again this month after officials said he refused the conditions of his home confinement, including by writing his book. The judge ruled that DOJ's actions curbed Cohen's First Amendment rights.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion RummlerAlayna Treene
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mnuchin says coronavirus relief bill will not include payroll tax cut

President Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the Rose Garden on May 29. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Senate Republicans' upcoming coronavirus relief proposal will not include a payroll tax cut, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters Thursday.

Between the lines: Trump had recently said he wouldn't sign a new stimulus bill without a payroll tax cut — something many people expected he'd be forced to cave on, given its unpopularity among Senate Republicans.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow