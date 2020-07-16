49 mins ago - Health

U.S., Canada and U.K. accuse Russia of trying to steal coronavirus vaccine research

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Alexei Druzhinin\TASS via Getty Images

Hackers associated with Russian intelligence services are trying to steal information from researchers involved in coronavirus vaccine development, according to a joint advisory by U.K., U.S. and Canadian authorities published Thursday.

The big picture: This isn't the first time a foreign adversary has been accused of attempting to steal COVID-19-related research. U.S. officials in May announced an uptick in Chinese-government affiliated hackers targeting medical research and other facilities in the U.S. for data on a potential cure or effective treatments to combat the virus.

  • Additionally, "more than a dozen countries have redeployed military and intelligence hackers to glean whatever they can about other nations' virus responses," reports the New York Times.
  • According to a recent FBI bulletin, "nation-state cyber actors are targeting COVID-19-related research as many foreign governments seek to accelerate their own R&D processes and clinical trials."

What's happening: Officials accused a group called APT29 — also known as "the Dukes" or "Cozy Bear" — of targeting organizations involved in vaccine research for cyber attacks. The group "almost certainly operate as part of Russian intelligence services," officials wrote.

How it works: The assessment suggests Russia's primary goal is to steal intellectual property, rather than to disrupt research.

  • The "campaign of malicious activity" is ongoing and has targeted government and diplomatic agencies, along with think-tanks and healthcare and energy companies.
  • The group uses a variety of techniques, including spear-phishing and custom malware known as "WellMess" and "WellMail".
  • The assessment, published by the U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center, was supported by the U.S. Department of Homeland, Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency, National Security Agency and Canada's Communication Security Establishment.

What they're saying: "While others pursue their selfish interests with reckless behaviour, the U.K. and its allies are getting on with the hard work of finding a vaccine and protecting global health," U.K. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said in a news release.

  • "The UK will continue to counter those conducting such cyber attacks, and work with our allies to hold perpetrators to account."

Marisa Fernandez
Updated 13 hours ago - Health

The states where face coverings are mandatory

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Alabama's Republican Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statewide mask mandate on Wednesday as coronavirus cases continued to soar across the South, saying at a press conference: "We're pleading with the people of Alabama to wear a mask."

The big picture: Montana is now the 26th state, in addition to the District of Columbia, that has issued some form of mask mandate as new infections surge across the country.

Jacob Knutson
20 hours ago - World

8 world leaders demand equal access to coronavirus vaccine

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Eight world leaders called on the international community in a Washington Post op-ed Wednesday to ensure that people across the globe have equal access to a future vaccine for the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Global demand for a successful vaccine is expected to skyrocket, which could send nations racing to obtain a supply while international organizations scramble to secure equitable access for all countries.

18 hours ago - Podcasts

Ex-CDC director on the vaccine race

Stocks rose Wednesday on promising new COVID-19 vaccine data from Moderna Therapeutics, although much of the optimism is outpacing the science.

Axios Re:Cap digs into what Moderna said, what it didn't say, and what comes next in the vaccine race with Richard Besser, former acting director of the CDC and current CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.