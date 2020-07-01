29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McEnany: "Right decision" not to brief Trump on Russian bounty intelligence

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday that the career CIA officer who chose not to verbally brief President Trump on the intelligence about alleged Russian bounties made "the right decision."

Driving the news: National security adviser Robert O'Brien told Fox News earlier Wednesday that "once the U.S. received raw intelligence on the Russian bounties, U.S. and coalition forces were made aware even though the intelligence wasn't verified."

  • "The DOD came out and said as soon as we had this information, we made sure that we had tactics in place, that we took protective measures, to look after our soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines in Afghanistan. That hasn't been reported. That was done right," O'Brien said.
  • "Here at the White House, when we had this raw intelligence, we started an interagency process to look at options, so that if the intelligence turned out to be verified, if it could be corroborated, then we'd have options to go to the president with to address the Russian situation."

Why it matters: The revelation that the U.S. military took "protective measures" after learning about the intelligence has raised questions about why the commander in chief wasn't briefed.

  • Former national security adviser John Bolton told CBS on Wednesday: "You don't take everything in to the president, but when American troops are threatened by an adversary like Russia in this way, if there's any indication this is an ongoing operation, it's something the president needs to take into account."
  • Bolton also cautioned that it's difficult to brief Trump because he's "just not receptive to new facts" and has a "lack of interest in intelligence.

Worth noting: The New York Times has reported that the intelligence was in the written President's Daily Brief in February, which Trump has been reported to seldom read.

What she's saying: "Until there's a strategic decision for the president to make, until it is verified, it is not briefed up to the president of the United States, that's how intelligence works," McEnany told reporters.

  • "Ambassador O'Brien and the others who made the decision that this shouldn't be risen to his desk — it was a career CIA officer of more than 30 years of tenure who made the decision not to brief it up, and the national security adviser agreed with that decision."
  • "She's an excellent officer and does great work, and made the decision not to brief it up. It was the right decision to make, and at this moment, as I speak to you, it is still unverified," McEnany said.

Flashback: McEnany condemned the New York Times on Tuesday for publishing "unverified" allegations about intelligence on the reported Russian bounties, suggesting that "rogue intelligence officers" are undermining Trump and the country's security.

Zachary Basu
Jun 30, 2020 - Podcasts

McEnany blames N.Y. Times, "rogue intelligence officers" for undermining Trump

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany condemned the New York Times at a briefing Tuesday for publishing "unverified" allegations about intelligence on Russian bounties on U.S. troops in Afghanistan, suggesting that "rogue intelligence officers" are undermining President Trump and the country's security.

Driving the news: McEnany insisted that the president had not been briefed on the intelligence because it has not been fully verified by the intelligence community. She declined to comment on a recent New York Times report that the finding was included in late February in the written President's Daily Brief (PDB), which Trump has been reported to seldom read.

Alayna TreeneZachary Basu
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's spy chief to brief Senate panel amid reports of Russian bounties

Photo: Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe is scheduled to provide a closed-door briefing to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday amid allegations that Russian operatives paid Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, according to a spokesman for acting committee chair Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.)

Why it matters: The allegations that top officials at the White House were aware of intelligence that U.S. troops were being targeted by Russia have prompted bipartisan outcry. GOP lawmakers Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) are among those demanding answers.

Ursula Perano
Jun 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

"It's not a hoax": Dem Sen. Chris Murphy claims to have seen Russian bounty intel

Murphy. Photo: Toni L. Sandys-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said Monday that he reviewed intel alleging Russian operatives placed bounties on U.S. troops, telling President Trump in a tweet: "It's not a hoax ... if you continue ignoring the facts, more soldiers and marines are going to die."

Why it matters: House Democrats are set to review the intelligence Tuesday morning, and will specifically be looking into Trump's comments Sunday night that he was never briefed on the bounties because officials did not find intelligence on the matter to be credible.

