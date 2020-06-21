53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump announces fresh plans to end DACA before presidential election

President Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the BOK Center, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump told Fox News in an interview on Saturday his administration intends to "refile" plans to rescind the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program before the presidential election in November.

Driving the news: The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the way in which the Trump administration rescinded the program in 2017 violated federal law.

What he's saying: "They want us to refile if we want to win. So we'll refile and it's going to work out for DACA," Trump told Fox News' John Roberts in an interview conducted in Tulsa before the president held a campaign rally in the Oklahoma city.

  • Pressed by Roberts on whether the administration would resubmit plans before the election, Trump replied: " I will. And I hope we can get directly to the Supreme Court; maybe we can't.
  • He told Roberts that if you read the opinion, "we won." "But we have to refile. And everything's going to work out for DACA and the young people, who aren't so young," he added, without elaborating further.

Rashaan Ayesh
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Three-quarters of Americans support giving DACA recipients legal status

Photo: Sandy Huffaker/AFP/Getty Images

About three-quarters of American adults are in favor of granting children who are protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) permanent legal status, according to a report from the Pew Research Center.

Why it matters: Americans' broader acceptance of DACA recipients, who came to the U.S. as undocumented children, comes as the Supreme Court ruled this week that the Trump administration violated federal law by ending the Obama-era program.

Axios
Jun 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Valerie Jarrett: Supreme Court rulings, protests "support the civil rights of our country"

Screenshot: Axios Events

The recent Supreme Court rulings regarding DACA and the LGBTQ community "are very important steps that support the civil rights of our country," as are the nationwide protests against excessive use of force by police, former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett said on Friday during an Axios virtual event.

Why it matters: Jarrett said that while "the government can't always change the hearts and minds of the American people...what they can do is set the rules." She said changes in policing are trickling down to local communities as states and cities ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants.

Hans Nichols
Updated 38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump returns to the campaign circuit: "So far tonight I’m average"

Trump on stage in Tulsa. Photo: Nicholas Kamm /AFP/Getty Images

President Trump ended his three-month hiatus from the campaign trail by plunging straight into the culture wars.

Why it matters: Trump is trying to tie former Vice President Joe Biden to demonstrators taking down statues across the country.

