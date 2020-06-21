Trump announces fresh plans to end DACA before presidential election

President Trump told Fox News in an interview on Saturday his administration intends to "refile" plans to rescind the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program before the presidential election in November.

Driving the news: The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the way in which the Trump administration rescinded the program in 2017 violated federal law.

What he's saying: "They want us to refile if we want to win. So we'll refile and it's going to work out for DACA," Trump told Fox News' John Roberts in an interview conducted in Tulsa before the president held a campaign rally in the Oklahoma city.

Pressed by Roberts on whether the administration would resubmit plans before the election, Trump replied: " I will. And I hope we can get directly to the Supreme Court; maybe we can't.

He told Roberts that if you read the opinion, "we won." "But we have to refile. And everything's going to work out for DACA and the young people, who aren't so young," he added, without elaborating further.

