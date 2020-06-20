Three-quarters of Americans support giving DACA recipients legal status

About three-quarters of American adults are in favor of granting children who are protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) permanent legal status, according to a report from the Pew Research Center.

Why it matters: Americans' broader acceptance of DACA recipients, who came to the U.S. as undocumented children, comes as the Supreme Court ruled this week that the Trump administration violated federal law by ending the Obama-era program.

The big picture: Nearly three-quarters of Americans also said there should be a way for undocumented immigrants living in the United States to remain legally if specific conditions are met.

Zoom in: The strongest support for granting DACA recipients permanent legal status comes from Democrats and Hispanics, Pew notes.

Democrats and Republicans have the starkest differences in views.

About 91% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents support giving DACA recipients permanent legal status, whereas 54% of Republicans and right-leaners said the same.

Roughly 9 in 10 Hispanics say they favor giving immigrants who came to the U.S. as undocumented children permanent legal status.

Methodology: Pew surveyed 9,654 U.S. adults from June 4-June 10. Respondents were recruited through national random sampling of residential addresses. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 1.6 percentage points.

lGo deeper: Supreme Court rules Trump administration illegally ended DACA