Trump's physician explains hydroxychloroquine decision

President Trump's physician said in a statement Monday it was decided hydroxychloroquine could be beneficial to him after a White House staffer tested positive for the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Trump said earlier Monday that he's been taking the antimalarial drug and a zinc supplement for "about a week and a half" as a preventative measure against the coronavirus. The FDA issued a warning last month that the drug should only be taken in hospitals because of the risk of heart complications as its effectiveness against COVID-19 is unproven.

The president and many White House staffers are being regularly tested for COVID-19. Multiple West Wing staff members have tested positive for the virus, but Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have declined to enter quarantine.

The White House physician wrote on Monday that Trump is "in good health and remains symptom-free."

What they're saying: "After numerous discussions he and I had regarding the evidence for and against the use of hydroxychloroquine, we concluded the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks," physician Sean Connely said.

Read the letter:

