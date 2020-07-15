2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says Navarro shouldn't have written op-ed attacking Fauci

President Trump told reporters Wednesday that White House trade adviser Peter Navarro was speaking for himself when he wrote a USA Today op-ed attacking Anthony Fauci, and that he "shouldn't be doing that."

The big picture: The White House put out a statement earlier Wednesday saying that Navarro's op-ed, which claimed that Fauci has been wrong about everything that the two officials have interacted on during the pandemic, did not go through "normal White House clearance processes."

  • Trump insisted that he has a "very good relationship" with Fauci and that "we're all on the same team."
  • However, Trump has echoed several of Navarro's criticisms of Fauci, who said that he hasn't been asked to brief the president on the coronavirus in at least two months.

Go deeper ... Lindsey Graham: "We don't have a Dr. Fauci problem"

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House says it didn't clear Navarro op-ed that attacked Fauci

Photos: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Al Drago/Pool/Getty Images

The White House said Wednesday that a USA Today op-ed by economic adviser Peter Navarro attacking Anthony Fauci "didn’t go through normal White House clearance processes."

Why it matters: In a normal administration, Navarro's actions would almost certainly result in his dismissal — but the White House did not immediately indicate any disciplinary action against him. It also further obscures the administration's support of Fauci, days after it put out a statement listing the times he was "wrong on things" in the coronavirus pandemic's early days.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Florida is the new domestic epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, and it's on track to keep getting worse.

Why it matters: Of the 20 U.S. metro areas with the highest daily case growth, nine are in Florida. The state health department announced 132 new deaths yesterday, the most the state has seen since the pandemic began.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 13,405,694 — Total deaths: 580,388 — Total recoveries — 7,451,312Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 3,465,031 — Total deaths: 136,940 — Total recoveries: 1,049,098 — Total tested: 41,764,557Map.
  3. States: Alabama's GOP governor issues statewide mask mandate — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tests positive.
  4. Politics: Fauci says White House effort to discredit him is "bizarre" — Trump says trade adviser Peter Navarro shouldn't have written op-ed attacking Fauci.
  5. Schools: Houston and San Francisco public school districts to be online-only this fall
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow