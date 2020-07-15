Trump says Navarro shouldn't have written op-ed attacking Fauci

President Trump told reporters Wednesday that White House trade adviser Peter Navarro was speaking for himself when he wrote a USA Today op-ed attacking Anthony Fauci, and that he "shouldn't be doing that."

The big picture: The White House put out a statement earlier Wednesday saying that Navarro's op-ed, which claimed that Fauci has been wrong about everything that the two officials have interacted on during the pandemic, did not go through "normal White House clearance processes."

Trump insisted that he has a "very good relationship" with Fauci and that "we're all on the same team."

However, Trump has echoed several of Navarro's criticisms of Fauci, who said that he hasn't been asked to brief the president on the coronavirus in at least two months.

