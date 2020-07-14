59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Lindsey Graham: "We don't have a Dr. Fauci problem"

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) defended Anthony Fauci at a press conference Tuesday in the wake of attempts by anonymous Trump administration officials to undermine the nation's top infectious diseases expert.

What he's saying: "We don't have a Dr. Fauci problem. We need to be focusing on doing things that get us to where we need to go. So, I have all the respect in the world for Dr. Fauci."

  • "I think any effort to undermine him is not going to be productive, quite frankly," Graham added.

Why it matters: Fauci, one of the most trusted public health experts in the country, has been targeted by Trump's allies due to his frank assessments about the failures of the U.S. response to the coronavirus — which often contradict President Trump and other top officials' more sunny outlooks.

  • Over the weekend, a number of media outlets received a statement from an unnamed White House official that listed the times Fauci was "wrong on things" in the pandemic's early days.
  • But as the Washington Post's Aaron Blake points out, many of the quotes the official cited omitted Fauci's caveats and ignored the fact that Trump himself had parroted some of the same talking points.
  • On Monday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany denied that the White House released "opposition research" on Fauci and claimed that he and Trump "have always had a very good working relationship." Fauci has said he has not been asked to brief the president in at least two months.

Biden campaign condemns White House attacks on Fauci

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The Biden campaign issued a statement on Monday slamming President Trump for reportedly seeking to discredit Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage in the U.S.

McEnany denies White House issued "opposition research" on Fauci

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany denied Monday that the White House released "opposition research" on Anthony Fauci’s handling of the coronavirus, despite the fact that multiple media outlets received a statement from an unnamed White House official that listed the times Fauci was "wrong on things" in the pandemic's early days.

The big picture: McEnany painted the statement as "a direct answer to what was a direct question" for a Washington Post piece, but the administration forwarded that document to other outlets, including CNN, which described it as "[resembling] opposition research on a political opponent."

Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty in Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse case

Maxwell. Photo: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ghislaine Maxwell pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges brought earlier this month alleging that she conspired with billionaire Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse underage girls. A federal judge scheduled Maxwell's trial to begin July 12, 2021.

The latest: Prosecutors from the Southern District of New York urged the judge to deny Maxwell bail, calling the British socialite an "extreme flight risk" whose "significant and unexplained wealth" and lack of ties to the U.S. give her few reasons not to attempt to flee the country.

