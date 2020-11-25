Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Trump set to appear at Pennsylvania GOP hearing on voter fraud claims

President Trumpat the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump is due to join his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Wednesday at a Republican-led state Senate Majority Policy Committee hearing to discuss alleged election irregularities.

Why it matters: This would be his first trip outside of the DMV since Election Day and comes shortly after GSA ascertained the results, formally signing off on a transition to President-elect Biden.

Of note: His attendance at the hearing was not on Trump's public schedule as of early Wednesday, and officials said his trip is subject to change.

Driving the news: State Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-Chambersburg) requested the meeting be convened to discuss reports he'd been told about "irregularities with the mail-in voting system and concerns whether their vote was counted."

The big picture: Pennsylvania officials certified the state's presidential election results on Tuesday, three days after a federal judge dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit that sought to block the move and invalidate millions of votes in the state.

  • The president has yet to provide evidence to support his widespread voter fraud claims.
  • CNN first reported news of Trump's expected trip to Pennsylvania.

Go deeper: Inside Republicans' troubled Election Day operations

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Fadel Allassan
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pennsylvania certifies Biden's victory

Photo: Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Pennsylvania officials on Tuesday certified the state's presidential election results, making President-elect Joe Biden's win in the key battleground official.

Why it matters: The move deals another blow to President Trump's failed efforts to block certification in key swing states that he lost to Biden. It also comes one day after officials voted to certify Biden's victory in Michigan.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Nov 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Michigan board certifies Biden's win

Poll workers count absentee ballots in Detroit, Michigan on Nov. 4. Photo: Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers certified the state's election results on Monday, making President-elect Joe Biden's win there official and granting him the state's 16 electoral votes.

Why it matters: Republican Party leaders had unsuccessfully appealed to delay the official certification, amid the Trump campaign's failed legal challenges in key swing states.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Nov 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Murkowski: "It is time to begin the full and formal transition process"

Murkowski leaves the Senate Republicans lunch in September. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) tweeted Sunday, "It is time to begin the full and formal transition process." She called Trump's attempts to overturn President-elect Biden's win "inconsistent with our democratic process."

Why it matters: Only a handful of congressional Republicans have acknowledged Biden as president-elect as Trump and his campaign continue unsuccessful legal challenges in key swing states.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow