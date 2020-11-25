President Trump is due to join his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Wednesday at a Republican-led state Senate Majority Policy Committee hearing to discuss alleged election irregularities.

Why it matters: This would be his first trip outside of the DMV since Election Day and comes shortly after GSA ascertained the results, formally signing off on a transition to President-elect Biden.

Of note: His attendance at the hearing was not on Trump's public schedule as of early Wednesday, and officials said his trip is subject to change.

Driving the news: State Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-Chambersburg) requested the meeting be convened to discuss reports he'd been told about "irregularities with the mail-in voting system and concerns whether their vote was counted."

The big picture: Pennsylvania officials certified the state's presidential election results on Tuesday, three days after a federal judge dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit that sought to block the move and invalidate millions of votes in the state.

The president has yet to provide evidence to support his widespread voter fraud claims.

CNN first reported news of Trump's expected trip to Pennsylvania.

