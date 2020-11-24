Pennsylvania certifies Biden's victory

Pennsylvania officials on Tuesday certified the state's presidential election results, making President-elect Joe Biden's win in the key battleground official.

Why it matters: The move deals another blow to President Trump's failed efforts to block certification in key swing states that he lost to Biden. It also comes one day after officials voted to certify Biden's victory in Michigan.

Biden won Pennsylvania, which carries 20 electoral votes, by more than 80,000 votes out of more than 7 million ballots cast.

Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis wrote in a statement after Michigan's certification: "We are going to continue combatting election fraud around the country as we fight to count all the legal votes. Americans must be assured that the final results are fair and legitimate."

What they're saying: Today, the Pennsylvania State Department certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States," Pennsylvania's Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted.

"As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris."

"Again, I want to thank the election officials who have administered a fair and free election during an incredibly challenging time in our commonwealth and country's history. Our election workers have been under constant attack and they have performed admirably and honorably."

