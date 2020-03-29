President Trump tweeted Saturday night that he's decided not to introduce quarantine enforcement measures fo New York, New Jersey and parts of Connecticut, but a "strong" travel advisory will be issued for those states.

Why it matters: The president said hours earlier he was considering the move to combat the rise in novel coronavirus cases. But he received pushback, most notably from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who told CNN such a measure would cause "chaos." "This would be a federal declaration of war on states," Cuomo added.

Zoom in: The CDC said in a statement issued to news outlets including Axios just before 9:30 p.m. that it urges residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut "to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately."

"This Domestic Travel Advisory does not apply to employees of critical infrastructure industries, including but not limited to trucking, public health professionals, financial services, and food supply," the CDC added. "The Governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut will have full discretion to implement this Domestic Travel Advisory."

What they're saying: Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement before Trump's tweets that he had been in "close communication" with Cuomo and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D).

"I look forward to speaking to the President directly about his comments and any further enforcement actions, because confusion leads to panic," Lamont said.

Go deeper: Updates on coronavirus in the U.S.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with Lamont's comments and the CDC advisory.