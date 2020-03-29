Updated 25 mins ago - Health

Trump rules out quarantine in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut after pushback

Rebecca Falconer

President Trump on the White House grounds on Saturdya. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Saturday night that he's decided not to introduce quarantine enforcement measures fo New York, New Jersey and parts of Connecticut, but a "strong" travel advisory will be issued for those states.

Why it matters: The president said hours earlier he was considering the move to combat the rise in novel coronavirus cases. But he received pushback, most notably from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who told CNN such a measure would cause "chaos." "This would be a federal declaration of war on states," Cuomo added.

Zoom in: The CDC said in a statement issued to news outlets including Axios just before 9:30 p.m. that it urges residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut "to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately."

  • "This Domestic Travel Advisory does not apply to employees of critical infrastructure industries, including but not limited to trucking, public health professionals, financial services, and food supply," the CDC added. "The Governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut will have full discretion to implement this Domestic Travel Advisory."

What they're saying: Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement before Trump's tweets that he had been in "close communication" with Cuomo and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D).

  • "I look forward to speaking to the President directly about his comments and any further enforcement actions, because confusion leads to panic," Lamont said.

Go deeper: Updates on coronavirus in the U.S.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with Lamont's comments and the CDC advisory.

Orion Rummler

Trump considers quarantine for states near epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

President Trump speaks to the press on March 28 in Washington, DC. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

President Trump said on Saturday he is considering a "short term" quarantine of New York, New Jersey and parts of Connecticut — areas congruent with the New York metro area, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus in the U.S.

Reality check: These states have already taken steps to quarantine residents and promote social distancing to combat COVID-19. The governors of New York and New Jersey issued statewide stay-at-home orders last week, and non-essential businesses in Connecticut were ordered to close as of this Monday.

Orion Rummler

Connecticut governor orders non-essential businesses to close

A coronavirus testing drive-thru operated by Murphy Medical Associates on March 20, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Non-essential businesses in Connecticut must close at 8 p.m. on Monday to combat the novel coronavirus through social distancing, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and state officials said on Friday.

What he's saying: "Don't open your retail store unless you're involved in some essential service, like food, grocery stores, or health care as in pharmacies, fuel as in gas stations. I want to see all the rest of those non-essential services closed. Closed for at least a few weeks or for the foreseeable future," Lamont said. Businesses could face civil fines if they remain open.

Orion Rummler

U.S. coronavirus deaths top 2,000

Nurses in masks, goggles, gloves, and protective gowns at Penn State Health St. Joseph conduct drive-thru coronavirus testing in Bern Township, Pennsylvania on March 27. Photo: Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

More than 2,000 people have died from the novel coronavirus in the U.S. as of Saturday, per data from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Why it matters: Recorded deaths in the U.S. surpassed 1,000 two days ago. The U.S. has the most COVID-19 cases in the world, exceeding China and Italy.

Go deeper: Trump weighs quarantine of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut

