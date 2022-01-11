Sign up for our daily briefing

Trump seeks N.Y. attorney general's recusal from civil investigation

Rebecca Falconer

Combination images of New York Attorney General Letitia James and former President Trump. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images; Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former President Trump and the Trump Organization filed a motion Monday for a preliminary injunction against New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigations into the business, accusing her of an "unconstitutional" abuse of process.

Why it matters: Trump is seeking a stay in the civil investigation by James' office into the family business while the outcome of lawsuit against the attorney general is pending or for James to "recuse herself from involvement in any capacity in the active civil and criminal investigation," according to the filing.

  • In an emailed statement Monday evening, James pointed to the action as the latest example of the Trump Organization allegedly seeking "to delay our investigation into its business dealings."

Details: The motion, filed in the Northern District of N.Y., accuses the Democratic attorney general of overreach and launching a "politically-motivated attack."

  • It called the "co-mingling of joint criminal and civil investigations" into the Trump Organization "highly prejudicial."
  • "By playing both sides, she is able to cherry pick her investigatory methods—civil or criminal—in a calculated manner to, for example, leverage a Fifth Amendment assertion and obtain an adverse inference," the filing alleges.

What they're saying: James said in her statement that "neither Donald Trump nor the Trump Organization get to dictate if and where they will answer for their actions."

  • "Our investigation will continue undeterred because no one is above the law, not even someone with the name Trump," James added.

The big picture: James has in recent weeks escalated her office's civil investigation into the Trump Organization's business practices by issuing subpoenas in December for two of the former president's children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump.

  • The Trump lawsuit seeks to stop the probe into whether the Trump Organization engaged in financial fraud by submitting false property valuations to reduce its tax burden.
  • The Trump Organization faces a similar criminal investigation from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Read the motion, via DocumentCloud:

Oriana Gonzalez
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump blasts GOP Sen. Mike Rounds for refuting his election claims

Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Former President Trump on Monday said he will never endorse Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), calling him a "jerk" and "a weak and ineffective leader."

Driving the news: Trump, who endorsed Rounds in 2020, was responding to the South Dakota senator after he refuted the former president's unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen and said that "the election was fair" during a Sunday appearance on ABC's "This Week."

Andrew Solender
Updated Jan 10, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Jim Jordan won't cooperate with Jan. 6 panel

Rep. Jim Jordan at the U.S. Capitol in October. Photo: Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said Sunday he will not cooperate with the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot.

Why it matters: Both members of Congress the committee has sought out for information are declining to turn over documents or be interviewed voluntarily, forcing its nine members to decide whether they will attempt to subpoena their colleagues.

Axios
34 mins ago - Sports

Georgia beats Alabama to win first national title in 41 years

Kelee Ringo #5 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after getting an interception and scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium oin Indianapolis, Indiana, on Monday. Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Georgia defeated rival Alabama 33-18 win the College Football Playoff title at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday night.

Why it matters: It's the Bulldogs' first national title since 1980.

Sign up for the Axios Sports newsletter.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.