New York AG subpoenas Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump

New York Attorney General Letitia James has issued subpoenas for two of former President Trump's children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, as part of a civil investigation, according to court documents filed Monday.

Why it matters: The move represents another escalation in the attorney general's investigation into the former president's business practices. James requested a deposition from Trump in early December.

The big picture: The subpoenas for both Trump and his two children were issued on Dec. 1, though the ones for Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump were not publicly known until now, the New York Times reported.