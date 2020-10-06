17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Eric Trump deposed in New York probe into family business

President Trump's son Eric Trump was questioned under oath Monday as part of New York's investigation into the Trump Organization's financial dealings, per the New York Times.

The intrigue: The deposition comes less than a month out from Election Day, after a judge denied Eric Trump's motion to have it delayed until after Nov. 3. The 36-year-old Trump Organization executive vice president had argued he did not want the questioning to be used "for political purposes," the NYT notes.

  • Attorney General Letitia James asked a judge to compel Eric Trump's testimony in August, and the judge gave the Trump Organization executive until Oct. 7, the Times reports.

Background: The investigation is focused on whether the Trump Organization inflated the values of four properties "to obtain favorable terms for loans and insurance coverage, while also deflating the value of other assets to reduce real estate taxes," according to a previous statement from the office.

  • The probe is civil, and does not allege that crimes have been committed.

What they're saying: The N.Y. attorney general's office declined to comment on the latest developments.

  • The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment. But Eric Trump accused James in an August Twitter post of "prosecutorial conduct" for pursuing the Trump organization.
  • "Without any basis, the NYAG has pledged to take my father down from the moment she ran for office," he said.

Ursula PeranoSam Baker
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of America's larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

Axios
Oct 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign adviser defends first family refusing to wear masks at debate

Trump campaign adviser Steve Cortes defended President Trump's family after they broke Cleveland Clinic rules by declining to wear masks at last week's presidential debate, saying on "Fox News Sunday" that "we believe in masks, but we also believe in some element of individual choice."

The backdrop: First lady Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and several guests entered the debate hall with masks on but took them off after being seated — a violation of the rules that both campaigns had agreed to. An official from the Cleveland Clinic offered the family masks but was waved away.

Alexi McCammondAlayna Treene
Oct 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Inside Kamala Harris' new strategy for the VP debate

Sen. Kamala Harris waves during an event at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Oct. 2. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

President Trump’s hospitalization has changed the game plan for Sen. Kamala Harris for Wednesday's debate.

Between the lines: Harris was preparing to tie Vice President Pence to Trump — then shred Trump on the pandemic, health care, the Supreme Court, civil rights and more. She had planned a handful of anti-Trump zingers. Now, her approach will be less personal, although she won't shy away from the pandemic — or arguing that Pence owns Trump's record.

