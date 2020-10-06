Eric Trump deposed in New York probe into family business

President Trump's son Eric Trump was questioned under oath Monday as part of New York's investigation into the Trump Organization's financial dealings, per the New York Times.

The intrigue: The deposition comes less than a month out from Election Day, after a judge denied Eric Trump's motion to have it delayed until after Nov. 3. The 36-year-old Trump Organization executive vice president had argued he did not want the questioning to be used "for political purposes," the NYT notes.

Attorney General Letitia James asked a judge to compel Eric Trump's testimony in August, and the judge gave the Trump Organization executive until Oct. 7, the Times reports.

Background: The investigation is focused on whether the Trump Organization inflated the values of four properties "to obtain favorable terms for loans and insurance coverage, while also deflating the value of other assets to reduce real estate taxes," according to a previous statement from the office.

The probe is civil, and does not allege that crimes have been committed.

What they're saying: The N.Y. attorney general's office declined to comment on the latest developments.