New York AG seeks Trump deposition in fraud investigation

New York Attorney General Letitia James requested a deposition from former President Trump as part of an ongoing civil investigation into potential fraud at the Trump Organization, the Washington Post and New York Times report.

The big picture: The attorney general's investigation seeks to determine whether the Trump Organization engaged in financial fraud by submitting false property valuations to reduce its tax burden, the reports say.

James requested that Trump sit for the deposition on Jan. 7.

The Trump Organization also faces a similar criminal investigation from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

James said Thursday she is suspending her gubernatorial campaign and will instead run for re-election, citing a desire to "finish her work" as attorney general.

Yes, but: Trump's lawyers could ask a judge to block the deposition because James' office is also participating in the DA's criminal probe, the Times reports.

Criminal charges can't stem from civil investigations, according to the Times.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that Letitia James suspended her campaign for governor.