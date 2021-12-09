Sign up for our daily briefing

New York AG seeks Trump deposition in fraud investigation

Former President Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on Oct. 18 in New York City. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

New York Attorney General Letitia James requested a deposition from former President Trump as part of an ongoing civil investigation into potential fraud at the Trump Organization, the Washington Post and New York Times report.

The big picture: The attorney general's investigation seeks to determine whether the Trump Organization engaged in financial fraud by submitting false property valuations to reduce its tax burden, the reports say.

  • James requested that Trump sit for the deposition on Jan. 7.
  • The Trump Organization also faces a similar criminal investigation from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.
  • James said Thursday she is suspending her gubernatorial campaign and will instead run for re-election, citing a desire to "finish her work" as attorney general.

Yes, but: Trump's lawyers could ask a judge to block the deposition because James' office is also participating in the DA's criminal probe, the Times reports.

  • Criminal charges can't stem from civil investigations, according to the Times.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that Letitia James suspended her campaign for governor.

Yacob Reyes
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Allergan to pay New York $200 million in opioid settlement

Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Drug company Allergan reached a $200 million settlement with the state of New York for its role in the opioid crisis, State Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: The settlement comes more than two years after James filed the lawsuit. It bars the company from selling opioids in New York.

Rebecca Falconer
Dec 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Roger Stone won't cooperate with Jan. 6 panel

Longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone speaking in front of the Supreme Court on Jan. 5 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone won't cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and will invoke the Fifth Amendment right not to testify, his attorney said Tuesday evening.

Why it matters: The announcement, first reported by ABC News, came hours after former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said he wouldn't cooperate with the probe.

Shawna Chen
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pence declines to commit to cooperating with Jan. 6 select committee

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the FAMiLY Leader summit in Des Moines, Iowa on July 16. Photo: Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence declined to commit to cooperating with the Jan. 6 select committee's investigation in an interview with AP and Fox News on Wednesday.

What he's saying: "We'll evaluate any of those requests as they come," said Pence, who has previously described the Capitol riot as a "dark day" in U.S. history.

