New York AG seeks Trump deposition in fraud investigation

Former President Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on Oct. 18 in New York City. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images
New York Attorney General Letitia James requested a deposition from former President Trump as part of an ongoing civil investigation into potential fraud at the Trump Organization, the Washington Post and New York Times report.
The big picture: The attorney general's investigation seeks to determine whether the Trump Organization engaged in financial fraud by submitting false property valuations to reduce its tax burden, the reports say.
- James requested that Trump sit for the deposition on Jan. 7.
- The Trump Organization also faces a similar criminal investigation from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.
- James said Thursday she is suspending her gubernatorial campaign and will instead run for re-election, citing a desire to "finish her work" as attorney general.
Yes, but: Trump's lawyers could ask a judge to block the deposition because James' office is also participating in the DA's criminal probe, the Times reports.
- Criminal charges can't stem from civil investigations, according to the Times.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that Letitia James suspended her campaign for governor.