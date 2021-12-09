New York AG Letitia James drops out of governor's race

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday that she would suspend her campaign bid for governor in 2022, citing a desire to "finish her work" as attorney general.

Why it matters: The attorney general had announced her bid for governor just over a month ago and was seen by Democratic strategists, operatives and progressives as a potentially strong candidate for the position.

James has amassed a strong national profile for filing lawsuits against former President Trump, Facebook, Google and the National Rifle Association.

Her office's investigation into sexual harassment accusations against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo culminated in his resignation earlier this year.

If elected, James would've been the nation's first Black female governor.

What they're saying: "I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general," James said in a statement obtained by Axios.