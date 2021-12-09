Sign up for our daily briefing

New York AG Letitia James drops out of governor's race

Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday that she would suspend her campaign bid for governor in 2022, citing a desire to "finish her work" as attorney general.

Why it matters: The attorney general had announced her bid for governor just over a month ago and was seen by Democratic strategists, operatives and progressives as a potentially strong candidate for the position.

What they're saying: "I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general," James said in a statement obtained by Axios.

  • "There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job," she added.
  • "I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do."

Yacob Reyes
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Allergan to pay New York $200 million in opioid settlement

Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Drug company Allergan reached a $200 million settlement with the state of New York for its role in the opioid crisis, State Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: The settlement comes more than two years after James filed the lawsuit. It bars the company from selling opioids in New York.

Emma Hurt
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Perdue's campaign is rooted in falsehoods

David Perdue (left), alongside Marty and Brian Kemp, greeted President Trump in September 2020. Photo: Brendan Smialowski via Getty Images

Former Sen. David Perdue is running for Georgia's 2022 Republican gubernatorial nomination with a campaign — so far — rooted in a string of falsehoods.

Why it matters: As Axios's Jonathan Swan has pointed out, this follows a national trend of Trump-backed Republicans challenging those who didn't go along with overturning the 2020 election. Perdue says, "What I’m trying to do is pull our party back together."

Emma Hurt
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump-backed Perdue says he wouldn’t have certified Georgia 2020 results

Perdue at a December 2020 campaign event in Columbus, Georgia. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue wouldn’t have signed the certification of the state’s 2020 election results if he had been governor at the time, the former Senate Republican told Axios.

  • “Not with the information that was available at the time and not with the information that has come out now. They had plenty of time to investigate this. And I wouldn’t have signed it until those things had been investigated, and that’s all we were asking for," he said.

Why it matters: There has been no evidence widespread fraud took place in Georgia's elections last year, and the November results were counted three times, once by hand.

