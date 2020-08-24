2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

New York AG sues Trump Organization in probe of financial dealings

Eric Trump. Photo: Noam Galai/WireImage

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) announced Monday that her office had filed a lawsuit to compel the Trump Organization to comply with subpoenas related to an investigation into whether President Trump and his company improperly inflated the value of its assets on financial statements.

The state of play: The investigation was launched after the president's former personal attorney Michael Cohen testified to Congress that Trump inflated and deflated his net worth at various times in order to obtain tax benefits and more favorable terms for loans.

The big picture: The attorney general's investigation is one of several probes that Trump and his company are facing as he seeks re-election in November. Earlier on Monday, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said he would hold off on a subpoena for Trump's financial records until an appeals court weighed in on the case.

What they're saying: "I took action to force the Trump Organization, and specifically EVP Eric Trump, to comply with my office’s ongoing investigation into its financial dealings. For months, the Trump Organization has failed to fully comply with our subpoenas in this investigation," James said in a statement.

  • "We are seeking thousands of documents and testimony from multiple witnesses regarding several Trump Organization properties and transactions, including from Eric Trump, who was intimately involved in one or more transactions under review."
  • "The Trump Organization has stalled, withheld documents, and instructed witnesses, including Eric Trump, to refuse to answer questions under oath. That's why we filed a motion to compel the Trump Organization to comply with our lawful subpoenas for documents and testimony."

Read the AG's filing.

Fadel Allassan
Aug 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Campaign adviser argues Trump has "very good track record of hiring excellent people"

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller insisted on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that overall, President Trump has "a very good track record of hiring excellent people."

Why it matters: Steve Bannon this week became the seventh 2016 Trump campaign official to face federal charges, after authorities said he was involved in a scheme to defraud donors of a private border wall construction project.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Aug 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump's sister says "you can't trust him" in audio leaked to WashPost

President Trump with Maryanne Trump Barry in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in 1990. Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

President Trump on Saturday sought to downplay comments made by his sister Maryanne Trump Barry in audio leaked to the Washington Post that he has "no principles," is prone to "lying" and "you can’t trust him."

Why it matters: Maryanne Trump Barry has never publicly criticized the president on his policies. But, according to 15 hours of secretive recordings made by their niece Mary Trump, the retired federal judge said of his immigration policies in 2018: "It's the phoniness of it all. It's the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel."

Zachary BasuAlayna Treene
Updated Aug 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Senate report finds Manafort passed campaign data to Russian intelligence officer

Paul Manafort. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday released the fifth and final volume of its report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, which details "counterintelligence threats and vulnerabilities."

Why it matters: The bipartisan, 966-page report goes further than the Mueller report in showing the extent of Russia's connections to members of the Trump campaign, and how the Kremlin was able to take advantage of the transition team's inexperience to gain access to sensitive information.

