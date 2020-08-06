New York AG files lawsuit to dissolve NRA

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit Thursday to dissolve the National Rifle Association, alleging the group committed fraud by diverting roughly $64 million in charitable donations over three years to support reckless spending by its executives.

Why it matters: The NRA is the most powerful gun lobby in the country and receives a huge amount in donations each year, but New York's investigation claims that CEO Wayne LePierre and other top leaders undermined the organization's mission for their own personal benefit.

"The NRA’s influence has been so powerful that the organization went unchecked for decades while top executives funneled millions into their own pockets," James said in a statement.

The NRA has operated in New York since 1871. The suit charges the organization as a whole, in addition to four top executives, including LaPierre.

D.C.'s attorney general also simultaneously filed a similar lawsuit against the organization's foundation.

Read the lawsuit.