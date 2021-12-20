Sign up for our daily briefing

Trump sues New York AG Letitia James to block business investigation

Former President Trump speaking at CPAC in Dallas in July 2021. Photo: Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former President Trump sued New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday in an attempt to stop her office's civil investigation into his business practices.

Why it matters: The lawsuit comes roughly two weeks after James requested a deposition from Trump as part of an investigation into whether the Trump Organization engaged in financial fraud by submitting false property valuations to reduce its tax burden.

  • The Trump Organization also faces a similar criminal investigation from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The big picture: Trump argues in the lawsuit that the New York attorney general's investigation, which has lasted for more than two years, is politically motivated and has violated his constitutional rights.

  • Criminal charges can't be filed in civil investigations, but the Trump Organization could face a lawsuit from James' office if it finds evidence of wrongdoing.

What they're saying: "The Trump Organization has continually sought to delay our investigation into its business dealings and now Donald Trump and his namesake company have filed a lawsuit as an attempted collateral attack on that investigation," James said in a statement.

  • "To be clear, neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization get to dictate if and where they will answer for their actions. Our investigation will continue undeterred because no one is above the law, not even someone with the name Trump."

Editor's note: This story has been updated with James' statement.

Ivana Saric
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kinzinger: Jan. 6 committee examining whether Trump acted criminally

Rep. Adam Kinzinger. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said Sunday that the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is examining whether former President Donald Trump committed a crime in trying to obstruct the certification of the 2020 election results.

Why it matters: Kinzinger is one of two Republicans serving on the panel and has been a fierce and outspoken critic of Trump.

Axios
31 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Biden admin announces tougher fuel mileage standards

Traffic entering Atlanta on Dec. 4. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Environmental Protection Agency said Monday it will tighten pollution standards for cars and light trucks in an attempt to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from automobiles.

Why it matters: Transportation overall is the largest source of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, so tougher standards for passenger vehicles are a major part of efforts to curb CO2 output.

Axios
Updated 34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: COVID isn't finished with us — Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker test positive for COVID-19 — Omicron surge pushes elite colleges back into 2020 mode
  2. Vaccines: Trump reveals he got COVID vaccine booster shot — Moderna says booster dose effective against Omicron — Report: CDC overcounts millions of vaccinations
  3. States: Broadway cancels performances due to COVID cases — Ohio National Guard dispatched to hospitals as COVID cases surge.
  4. World: U.K. health minister doesn't rule out new COVID restrictions before Christmas — New supply chain crisis: medical supplies — WHO: Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in places with local spread
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
