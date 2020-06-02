Andrew Cuomo accuses Trump of "calling out the American military for a photo opportunity"

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) reacted to President Trump's Rose Garden speech on Monday announcing his intention to deploy military personnel if civil unrest continues over the death of George Floyd.

What they're saying: Cuomo, whose state has grappled with some of the most violent protests, told CNN on the president's quasi-offer: "Thank you but no thank you," and accused Trump of "calling out the American military for a photo opportunity."

Cuomo also tweeted on Trump's visit to St. John's church that the president "used the military to push out a peaceful protest so he could have a photo op at a church."

"It's all just a reality TV show for this president. Shameful," Cuomo added.

Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker joined Cuomo in bashing the president's military push, stating: "Well, it's illegal. He can't do it. We won't request military assistance here in the state of Illinois. I can't imagine why any governor is going to do that. This is, it's ridiculous.

Between the lines: The president must invoke the 1807 Insurrection Act in order to deploy U.S. active-duty personnel to conduct domestic law enforcement. It's been ordered multiple times in U.S. history, including by President George H.W. Bush during the 1992 Los Angeles Riots.