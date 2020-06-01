Trump lashes out at governors, urges them to "dominate" protesters

President Trump berated the nation’s governors in a video teleconference call Monday, calling many of them "weak" and demanding tougher crackdowns on the protests that erupted throughout the country following the killing of George Floyd, according to multiple reports.

The big picture: Trump blamed violence on the "the radical left" and told the governors, who were joined by law enforcement and national security officials, that they have to "dominate" protesters and "arrest people" in order to bring an end to the unrest.

What he said:

“Most of you are weak,” Trump said, according to AP. “You have to arrest people.”

“You have to dominate, if you don’t dominate, you’re wasting your time — they’re going to run over you, you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks.” Trump said, per New York Times.

“You’ve got to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years and you’ll never see this stuff again."

"It's a movement, if you don't put it down it will get worse and worse," Trump said, according to CNN. "The only time its successful is when you're weak and most of you are weak."

Trump said the violence "is coming from the radical left," according to CBS News: [Y]ou know, it everybody knows it — but it's also looters, and it's people that figure they can get free stuff by running into stores and running out with television sets. I saw it — a kid has a lot of stuff, he puts it in the back of a brand new car and drives off. You have every one of these guys on tape. Why aren't you prosecuting them? Now, the harder you are, the tougher you are, the less likely you're going to be hit."

"What happened in the state of Minnesota—they were a laughingstock all over the world. They took over the police department, the police were running down the streets. I’ve never seen anything like it and the whole world was laughing."

"It is a war in a certain sense. And we are going to end it fast," Trump said, according to ABC.

Attorney General Bill Barr was also on the Monday call, according to AP. Barr told governors they have to “dominate” the streets and control the crowds instead of reacting to them. “Go after troublemakers," Barr said.

Go deeper: Trump privately scolded, warned by allies over violent protest rhetoric