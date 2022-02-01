Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Scoop: Trump helps launch NRSC podcast

Alayna Treene

Sen. Rick Scott. Screenshot via "NRSC Red Zone" podcast

The Senate Republicans' campaign and fundraising arm is launching a new podcast — with Donald Trump as its debut guest and donor lure.

Why it matters: It shows how crucial the GOP considers Trump to its chances of taking back the majority.

  • There’s something in it for Trump as well: being interviewed by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, gives him institutional validation at a time of political and legal scrutiny.
  • The guest spot also shows how Republicans still see his brand as a net positive, despite sagging poll numbers, legal investigations and blowback from a weekend speech in which he mused about pardoning Jan. 6 insurrectionists.

Between the lines: Scott's embrace also stands in sharp contrast to the view of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Driving the news: The podcast is titled "NRSC Red Zone" and will focus on conversations with top Republican elected officials, business leaders and other experts to discuss issues ahead of November's midterms.

  • Scott says the name's football connotation was chosen because Republicans "are in the red zone. We've got to punch it in. This is just a few months away from the election."
  • The first episode featuring Trump is about 20 minutes long and will be released this week. The two spend a lot of it comparing Trump’s first year in office with that of President Biden's, according to the NRSC.
  • The content is paid for by the NRSC.

What they're saying: “The 2022 midterms are a critical junction for the future of America, and ‘NRSC Red Zone’ is taking the Republican pitch straight to voters," Scott told Axios.

  • "Voters will hear how Republicans focus on policies that uplift Americans from all walks of life. ... 'NRSC Red Zone' will highlight Republican leaders from around the country and how we’re fighting to win back the Senate majority.”

Go deeper: Scott has long walked the tightrope between defying GOP leadership and McConnell while continuing to court Trump — the party's rainmaker and most influential Republican politician.

  • As Axios first reported in November, Scott warned his Senate Republican colleagues during a closed-door lunch that loyal GOP donors were "furious" with the number of Republicans — including McConnell — who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
  • And while Scott has been careful not to endorse Republican candidates in their primaries — a practice in keeping with the NRSC's tradition — Trump has waded deliberately into several primary races. He's endowed Kelly Tshibaka, the primary challenger to Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska).
  • Scott told NBC’s “Meet the Press" in November: “I think you’d be foolish not to want and accept Donald Trump’s endorsement, but you’re going to win not because somebody endorses you."

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
Updated 1 hour ago - World

State Department orders diplomats' families to leave Belarus

Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev\TASS via Getty Images

The State Department ordered the family members of U.S. government staff in Belarus to evacuate on Monday, citing the "unusual and concerning Russian military buildup along Belarus’ border with Ukraine."

Why it matters: The advisory comes just over a week after the State Department ordered a similar evacuation from the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, prompting the Ukrainian government to accuse the U.S. of causing a panic over the threat of a possible Russian invasion.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kristal Dixon
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Judge rejects hate crime plea deals for 2 men who killed Ahmaud Arbery

Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images

A federal judge on Monday rejected plea agreements reached by federal prosecutors and two of the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was shot and killed while out jogging in Georgia.

Why it matters: Travis and Gregory McMichael, who along with William "Roddie" Bryan were sentenced to life in prison this month for Arbery's killing, reached the deal with prosecutors ahead of the start of their Feb. 7 hate crimes trial.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
7 hours ago - World

U.S. and Russia clash over Ukraine at UN Security Council

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya attends a United Nations Security Council meeting on Jan. 31. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

In a tense UN Security Council meeting on Monday, the Russian and U.S. ambassadors traded barbs over Ukraine, with Russia accusing Washington of "whipping up" tensions and the U.S. warning of an "urgent and dangerous" situation.

Why it matters: Monday's meeting, held at the request of the U.S., was the first open Security Council session on the recent crisis. Western leaders have warned of an imminent Russian invasion, pointing to intelligence and the estimated 100,000 troops they say Moscow has amassed on Ukraine's borders.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow