Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Sen. Rick Scott. Screenshot via "NRSC Red Zone" podcast
The Senate Republicans' campaign and fundraising arm is launching a new podcast — with Donald Trump as its debut guest and donor lure.
Why it matters: It shows how crucial the GOP considers Trump to its chances of taking back the majority.
- There’s something in it for Trump as well: being interviewed by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, gives him institutional validation at a time of political and legal scrutiny.
- The guest spot also shows how Republicans still see his brand as a net positive, despite sagging poll numbers, legal investigations and blowback from a weekend speech in which he mused about pardoning Jan. 6 insurrectionists.
Between the lines: Scott's embrace also stands in sharp contrast to the view of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
- McConnell's repeatedly shown a willingness to condemn Trump — making him one of the former president's major targets for criticism.
Driving the news: The podcast is titled "NRSC Red Zone" and will focus on conversations with top Republican elected officials, business leaders and other experts to discuss issues ahead of November's midterms.
- Scott says the name's football connotation was chosen because Republicans "are in the red zone. We've got to punch it in. This is just a few months away from the election."
- The first episode featuring Trump is about 20 minutes long and will be released this week. The two spend a lot of it comparing Trump’s first year in office with that of President Biden's, according to the NRSC.
- The content is paid for by the NRSC.
What they're saying: “The 2022 midterms are a critical junction for the future of America, and ‘NRSC Red Zone’ is taking the Republican pitch straight to voters," Scott told Axios.
- "Voters will hear how Republicans focus on policies that uplift Americans from all walks of life. ... 'NRSC Red Zone' will highlight Republican leaders from around the country and how we’re fighting to win back the Senate majority.”
Go deeper: Scott has long walked the tightrope between defying GOP leadership and McConnell while continuing to court Trump — the party's rainmaker and most influential Republican politician.
- As Axios first reported in November, Scott warned his Senate Republican colleagues during a closed-door lunch that loyal GOP donors were "furious" with the number of Republicans — including McConnell — who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
- And while Scott has been careful not to endorse Republican candidates in their primaries — a practice in keeping with the NRSC's tradition — Trump has waded deliberately into several primary races. He's endowed Kelly Tshibaka, the primary challenger to Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska).
- Scott told NBC’s “Meet the Press" in November: “I think you’d be foolish not to want and accept Donald Trump’s endorsement, but you’re going to win not because somebody endorses you."