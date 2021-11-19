Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Scoop: GOP donors “furious”

Sen. Rick Scott addresses the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas on Nov. 5 — the day the House passed the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Photo: Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) told his colleagues this week top party donors were "furious" with the number of Republicans — including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, two sources familiar with his remarks tell Axios' Alayna Treene.

Why it matters: Scott chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which relies on donors to help it elect candidates — and re-elect incumbents. The criticism highlighted how toxic the vote has become for the 19 Senate and 13 House Republicans who joined with Democrats to pass it.

  • McConnell is already being lambasted by former President Trump for his vote.
  • The donors complained to Scott it was foolish for any member of their party to help deliver a win to President Biden.
  • Scott was at a donor retreat this month when the House passed the $1.2 trillion measure, allowing Biden to sign it into law. He relayed the donors' reaction during the Senate Republicans' closed-door conference lunch Tuesday, the sources said.

What we're hearing: Scott delivered the news while giving a presentation regarding the latest internal polling from the NRSC.

  • He added that some donors had also been paying attention to Trump's statements, one of the sources said, which have included the former president calling the Republicans "RINOs" who "should be ashamed of themselves."
  • Scott's remarks landed a bit awkward, the second source told Axios, given many in the room not only voted for the infrastructure package but helped craft it.
  • The day before the lunch, eight Republicans also attended the White House signing ceremony for the bill on the South Lawn.
  • They included Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah), as well as Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.).

What they aren't saying: During a breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor on Thursday, Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman for the Republican National Committee, refused to answer Axios' questions about the bill.

  • She also wouldn't say if it was a mistake for the 32 Republicans to vote for it.
  • McDaniel refused to even say the word "infrastructure," and instead tried to drive the conversation toward Biden's separate, more progressive $1.75 trillion Build Back Better package.

Sophia CaiAlayna Treene
Nov 18, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Democrats draw up plan B for paid leave after Manchin veto

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Democrats are privately reaching out to Republicans to cinch a separate, bipartisan deal for paid family leave after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) crushed hopes of including it in President Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending plan.

Why it matters: The end-around is part of a broader effort to provide paid time off from work to care for others, regardless of the method. Some Republicans sound amenable, depending on the timing.

Andrew Solender
Nov 18, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Democrats brace for retaliation over Gosar censure

Rep. Paul Gosar rides a Capitol subway car Wednesday, before he was censured. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

House Democrats are braced for retribution if Republicans retake the majority next year, after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy promised it as he complained about the effort to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.).

Why it matters: The speeches that preceded Wednesday's vote illustrated how an effort to hold a member to account only exacerbated the divide between congressional Democrats and Republicans.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Nov 18, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Democratic senators grill Powell on plan for inflation

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell walks through the Hart Senate Office Building last month. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is facing questions in private meetings with Democratic senators this week about how he plans to counter soaring inflation, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: The Democrats' intense focus on inflation reveals their concern rising prices are becoming a political liability. It also shows they're looking to the next Federal Reserve chair to devise a strategy to defeat it. President Biden promised to announce his choice as early as Friday.

