House GOP leader says Trump “bears responsibility,” but won’t vote to impeach

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), while making his case against impeaching President Trump for a second time on Wednesday, noted that Trump "bears responsibility" for a mob of his supporters breaching the U.S. Capitol last week.

Why it matters: The core accusation of House Democrats in their article of impeachment against Trump is that he incited insurrection against the U.S. government by urging his supporters to breach the U.S. Capitol.

Between the lines: McCarthy, who has personally tied himself to Trump more than any other Republican leader during the last four years, has been under siege as some members of his caucus break ranks with the president following the Capitol siege, Axios' Alayna Treene reports.

What he's saying: "The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding."

  • "These facts require immediate actions by President Trump. Accept his share of responsibility. Quell the brewing unrest."

What he's saying: "I believe impeaching the president in such a short timeframe would be a mistake," he told his colleagues. "No investigations have been completed. No hearings have been held."

  • "What’s more, the Senate has confirmed that no trial will begin until after President-elect Biden is sworn in."

The bottom line: McCarthy also pushed back against a false claim invoked by some of Trump's supporters in Congress, saying: "Some say the riots were caused by Antifa. There is absolutely no evidence of that. And conservatives should be the first to say so."

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Jan 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

McCarthy: "Undisputedly" no evidence Antifa participated in deadly Capitol siege

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said on a conference call with members Monday that there is "undisputedly" no evidence that people linked to Antifa participated in last week's deadly siege on the Capitol, per sources on the call, and told members he had urged President Trump to call President-elect Biden after Trump promised a transfer of power.

Driving the news: Earlier Monday, McCarthy sent a letter to rank and file House Republicans, saying he remains opposed to impeaching Trump over his actions around last week's deadly Capitol siege, and laid out other responses lawmakers could make, including censure.

Jonathan Swan
Jan 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump falsely blames Antifa for Capitol insurrection

President Trump walks to the Oval Office. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump on Monday privately — and falsely — blamed "Antifa people" for storming the Capitol, even though clear video and documentary evidence exists showing the rioters were overwhelmingly Trump supporters.

Why it matters: Despite facing an impeachment vote for an assault he helped incite, the outgoing president is still sticking with his tried-and-true playbook of deflecting and reaching for conspiracies.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Jan 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Kevin McCarthy's fight for survival

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is under siege, raising challenges to his best-laid plans for becoming House speaker.

Why it matters: The California Republican had been ready to vault out of the minority at the 2022 midterms. But now he finds his fundraising challenged, his links to President Trump toxic and a tricky impeachment environment to navigate.

