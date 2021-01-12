Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Kevin McCarthy's fight for survival

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is under siege, raising challenges to his best-laid plans for becoming House speaker.

Why it matters: The California Republican had been ready to vault out of the minority at the 2022 midterms. But now he finds his fundraising challenged, his links to President Trump toxic and a tricky impeachment environment to navigate.

The big picture: While some in the House Republican caucus broke ranks with Trump following his incitement of last week's assault, that's no easy feat for McCarthy.

  • He, more than any other Republican leader, has personally tied himself to Donald Trump during the past four years.
  • A huge part of his success as House minority leader has been because Trump — who has dotingly referred to him as “my Kevin” — and his base have had his back.

McCarthy also faces challenges in his role as the rainmaker for House Republicans.

  • Big corporations and trade associations like Marriott and Blue Cross Blue Shield are abandoning the GOP after Republicans rejected the election results.
  • Facebook, BlackRock and JPMorgan Chase have halted all political spending.

What we’re hearing: McCarthy and his team are worried because the sprint to the midterms begins now. Nonetheless, they think they have enough time to reset their image and get the party and its funding streams back on track.

  • His goal is to work on uniting the separate factions and reframe the narrative. Corporations operate on the “show-me, not tell-me” policy, one aide said, and McCarthy can restore the money spigot with results.

What they’re saying: “Leader McCarthy’s team has spoken to a vast number of businesses over the last 24 hours to take their temperature. Most of the businesses have assured that they have no plans to back away from the party and its free-enterprise principles,” a McCarthy aide told Axios.

Between the lines: There's a lot of internal angst in the party. How McCarthy navigates this post-Trump world — and bridges the intra-party divide — will be crucial to his viability.

  • A first test was a conference call McCarthy held with his members this afternoon.
  • A second comes later this week when the House votes on impeachment. Republican leadership expects their conference to be split.

Be smart: While top Republicans say McCarthy doesn't face internal pressure, potential challengers like Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) are circling.

  • Her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, has a vast fundraising network and still holds sway with establishment Republicans.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Jan 10, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Pelosi tells lawmakers to be ready to return to D.C. next week over Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a news conference on Thursday. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told Democratic lawmakers in a letter released Saturday night to "be prepared to return" to Washington, D.C., next week.

Why it matters: Although Pelosi did not specifically mention plans to instigate proceedings to impeach or remove President Trump from office over last Wednesday's deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol, she said, "There must be a recognition that this desecration was instigated by the President."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated Jan 11, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Pelosi says House "will proceed" with Trump impeachment action

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a press conference on Capitol Hill Thursday. Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) outlined plans Sunday to move ahead with legislation to impeach President Trump over last week's siege at the U.S. capitol.

Driving the news: Pelosi said in a letter to Democrats the House will on Monday work to pass a resolution designed to press Vice President Mike Pence to "convene and mobilize the Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment to declare the President incapable of executing the duties of his office."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Updated 12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House Democrats introduce impeachment charge against Trump

Trump supporters begin to overrun the Capitol on Jan. 6. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

House Democrats on Monday introduced a single article of impeachment against President Trump for inciting a mob of his supporters to violence to prevent certifying the election of President-elect Joe Biden.

Why it matters: With less than two weeks left in his presidency, Trump faces a second impeachment, catalyzed by a monthslong campaign to baselessly discredit the results of the 2020 election — which ultimately led to a lethal attack on the nation's capital.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!