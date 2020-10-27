Federal judge blocks DOJ from defending Trump in Carroll rape defamation case

A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed the Justice Department's attempted intervention on behalf of President Trump in writer E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit against him, after she accused him of raping her in a dressing room in the mid-1990s.

Catch up quick: The agency argued that Trump was "acting within the scope of his office" as president when he said in 2019 that Caroll was "lying" about her claim.

Trump denied the rape accusation last summer, stating that Carroll was "totally lying" and claiming they'd never met. He added that Carroll is "not my type."

What he's saying: U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan notes that the Justice Department "inserted itself into the case" after a state court rejected Trump's claim "that he could not be sued because he currently is president."

Kaplan writes that, if Caroll's defamation suit was treated as a case against the U.S. instead of Trump as an individual — as the DOJ has moved to reinterpret it — then "it could well be argued that this case must be dismissed" due to stipulations in the Federal Tort Claims Act.

Read the ruling.