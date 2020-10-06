21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Lawyers for E. Jean Carroll contest DOJ intervention in Trump defamation case

Combination images of E. Jean Carroll and President Trump. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Glamour/Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Attorneys for writer E. Jean Carroll filed a motion in a New York court Monday contesting the Department of Justice's notice seeking to replace President Trump's private lawyers in her defamation lawsuit against him.

Details: "There is not a single person in the United States — not the President and not anyone else —  whose job description includes slandering women they sexually assaulted," Carroll's lawyers said in response to the DOJ's argument that Trump was "acting within the scope of his office" as president when he said in 2019 that Carroll was "lying" about claims that he raped her in the 1990s.

Why it matters: Carroll's lawyers' memorandum of law filing against the highly unusual intervention of the DOJ comes less than a month before the presidential election.

  • The Elle magazine columnist has requested a DNA sample from the president as evidence of her sexual assault allegations in the defamation case.
  • If the court permits the DOJ to replace Trump's attorneys, "Carroll's complaint would effectively be dismissed," per the New York Times.

What they're saying: The Trump administration did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment. But a White House spokesperson told Axios last month that Carroll "was trying to sell a book" when she sued Trump for defamation "for denying her baseless claims" and that the DOJ's action was warranted because of a law called the Federal Tort Claims Act.

  • Carroll has said in an emailed statement that Trump "knows that I told the truth."

Read the memorandum of law, via DocumentCloud:

Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Updated 2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden: I wasn't surprised Trump got the coronavirus

Joe Biden said in an NBC town hall Monday night that he was not surprised President Trump contracted COVID-19.

What he's saying: "Quite frankly, I wasn't surprised," the Democratic presidential nominee said when asked by MSNBC's Lester Holt if he was surprised Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Axios
Updated 11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Trump: Trump, still infected with the coronavirus, says: "Maybe I'm immune"— Trumpworld coronavirus tracker.
  2. Politics: Joe Biden: I wasn't surprised Trump got the coronavirusHarris and Pence will be separated by plexiglass at VP debate
  3. Health: CDC acknowledges airborne COVID-19 spreadThe coronavirus is in control.
  4. Business: Regal Cinemas to temporarily close all theatersMarkets are unfazed by Trump uncertainty — Long-term unemployment's V-shaped bounce.
  5. 🎧 Podcast: The turning point: Coronavirus hits the White House.
Fadel Allassan
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Eric Trump deposed in New York probe into family business

President Trump's son Eric Trump was questioned under oath Monday as part of New York's investigation into the Trump Organization's financial dealings, Bloomberg first reported and Axios can confirm.

The intrigue: The deposition comes less than a month out from Election Day, after a judge denied Eric Trump's motion to have it delayed until after Nov. 3. The 36-year-old Trump Organization executive vice president had argued he did not want the questioning to be used "for political purposes," per the New York Times.

