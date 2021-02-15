Sign up for our daily briefing

Sen. Richard Burr faces censure from North Carolina GOP after impeachment vote

Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) in the Senate subway on Feb. 13. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The North Carolina Republican Party plans to vote Monday on censuring Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) after he voted to convict former President Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, the Associated Press reports.

The big picture: Most of the House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in January have been censured. Now the party backlash for rebuking Trump in the wake of the Capitol insurrection has continued in the Senate, as the Republican Party of Louisiana voted unanimously to censure Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) on Saturday for his vote to convict Trump.

  • Michael Whatley, the North Carolina GOP party chair, denounced Burr's vote in favor of convicting Trump as "shocking and disappointing" in a statement on Saturday.

What he's saying: “The President promoted unfounded conspiracy theories to cast doubt on the integrity of a free and fair election because he did not like the results," Burr said in a statement on Saturday to explain his vote in favor of impeachment.

  • "As Congress met to certify the election results, the President directed his supporters to go to the Capitol to disrupt the lawful proceedings required by the Constitution. When the crowd became violent, the President used his office to first inflame the situation instead of immediately calling for an end to the assault," he said.
  • Burr added that he still believes it is unconstitutional to impeach a former president, but that the Senate had established precedent for this by voting to continue with Trump's second trial.

Rebecca Falconer
Feb 14, 2021 - Politics & Policy

State GOPs move to punish Republicans who voted to convict Trump

Combination images of Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy and Richard Burr. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images/Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images

Some state GOPs have swiftly rebuked Republican senators who voted to find former President Trump guilty of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Driving the news: After the Senate failed to reach the two-thirds majority necessary to convict Trump, the Republican Party of Louisiana announced Saturday evening that its executive committee had voted "unanimously" to censure Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) for voting to convict Trump.

Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Updated Feb 14, 2021 - Politics & Policy

The 7 Republicans who voted to convict Trump

Sen. Susan Collins. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Seven Republicans joined Democrats and Independents in finding Donald Trump "guilty" of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, but the Senate failed to reach the two-thirds majority necessary to convict the former president.

The Republicans who voted to convict included: Sens. Richard Burr (N.C.), Bill Cassidy (La.), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Mitt Romney (Utah), Ben Sasse (Neb.) and Pat Toomey (Pa.).

Rebecca Falconer
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Bill Cassidy defends voting to convict Trump after backlash

Sen. Bill Cassidy in the Senate Reception Room on Capitol Hill on Saturday. Photo: Greg Nash/Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) wrote an op-ed Sunday outlining his decision to vote to convict former President Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, saying he did so "because he is guilty."

Why it matters: Cassidy has faced backlash in his home state, with the Republican Party of Louisiana voting unanimously on Saturday to censure him.

