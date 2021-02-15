Sen. Richard Burr faces censure from North Carolina GOP after impeachment vote

The North Carolina Republican Party plans to vote Monday on censuring Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) after he voted to convict former President Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, the Associated Press reports.

The big picture: Most of the House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in January have been censured. Now the party backlash for rebuking Trump in the wake of the Capitol insurrection has continued in the Senate, as the Republican Party of Louisiana voted unanimously to censure Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) on Saturday for his vote to convict Trump.

Michael Whatley, the North Carolina GOP party chair, denounced Burr's vote in favor of convicting Trump as "shocking and disappointing" in a statement on Saturday.

What he's saying: “The President promoted unfounded conspiracy theories to cast doubt on the integrity of a free and fair election because he did not like the results," Burr said in a statement on Saturday to explain his vote in favor of impeachment.