Polls show support for impeachment rising amid Trump-Ukraine scandal

Public support for impeaching President Trump rose this week after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced that the House would open a formal impeachment inquiry, according to polls from Morning Consult/Politico and NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist.

Why it matters: The lack of public support for impeaching Trump has long been cited by Democratic leadership as the main reason not to open an inquiry. But the polls show a significant shift in public opinion this week as the Trump-Ukraine controversy has rapidly unfolded, with Pelosi's announcement on Tuesday, the release of a summary of Trump's phone call with the Ukrainian president on Wednesday, and the declassification of the whistleblower complaint on Thursday.