Poll shows majority of Americans now support Trump impeachment inquiry

A new CBS News poll finds that a majority of Americans support the House opening an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

The big picture: Public views on impeachment have been shifting over the past week in light of the unraveling Trump-Ukraine scandal, with this being the 3rd major poll to show opinion moving in favor of House Democrats' approach. This is the first poll to show a majority in support of an impeachment inquiry, and it's also the first to poll Americans in the days after the release of the whistleblower complaint about Trump and Ukraine.