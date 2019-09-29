Stories

Poll: 63% of voters say Trump asking Ukraine to probe Biden is a "serious" problem

Trump
Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Nearly two-thirds of the 504 voters polled in a new ABC News/Ipsos survey say that President Trump encouraging the president of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is a "serious" problem, including 43% of voters that think it's "very serious."

Why it matters: The request is at the heart of a whistleblower complaint that led Democrats last week to launch a formal impeachment inquiry — something they had previously held off on until public support had risen. Notably, 32% of Republicans found the conversation to be a "serious" or "very serious" problem, compared to 91% of Democrats.

  • 83% of voters polled responded that they were "not so surprised" or "not surprised at all" that Trump had made the request. Only 16% said they were surprised.

The big picture: 2 polls released last week show that public support for an impeachment inquiry rose last week, measuring between 43% and 49%.

Methodology: This ABC News/Ipsos poll was conducted by Ipsos Public Affairs‘ KnowledgePanel® Sept. 27-28, 2019, in English and Spanish, among a random national sample of 504 adults. Results have a margin of sampling error of 4.8 points, including the design effect.

