Trump dismisses FDA warnings about hydroxychloroquine

Asked about the FDA's warning about the use of hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus patients, Trump responded by attacking a non-peer reviewed study released last month that found an increased risk of death associated with patients who were only treated with the antimalarial drug — calling it a "false study."

Why it matters: The president, who revealed Monday he is taking the drug as a "line of defense" against the virus, referred to the study as a "Trump enemy statement." He did not address the FDA's warning that hydroxychloroquine appears to cause some serious and potentially life-threatening side effects in coronavirus patients.

Context: The study in question was not peer reviewed and retrospectively analyzed a very small pool of male veterans, with approval from Veterans Affairs.

  • The authors of the study stressed that their limited findings "highlight the importance of awaiting the results of ongoing prospective, randomized, controlled studies before widespread adoption of these drugs."

What they're saying: "No, that's not what I was told," Trump said in response to a question about the FDA warning. "There was a false study done where they gave it to very sick people, extremely sick people, people that were ready to die. It was given by obviously not friends of the administration, and the study came out, the people were ready to die, everybody was old, had bad problems with hearts, diabetes and everything else you can imagine."

  • Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie weighed in after and said, "That was not a VA study. Researchers took VA numbers and they did not clinically review them, they were not peer reviewed. They did not even look at what the president just mentioned — the various co-morbidities that the patients who were referenced in that study had."
  • He continued: "So I want to knock down the phony story that this is somehow the VA going back on what the president told us to do, which was to use every means possible to protect and preserve the lives of our veterans."

Companies weigh the potential of permanent work-from-home

Led by the Silicon Valley tech giants, more and more companies are extending their timelines for remote work — and some are weighing letting employees work from home forever.

Why it matters: It's becoming clear that there's no going back to the way work and workplaces were structured before the coronavirus pandemic.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow14 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 4,881,619 — Total deaths: 322,457 — Total recoveries — 1,672,406Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 1,524,107 — Total deaths: 91,661 — Total recoveries: 283,178 — Total tested: 11,834,508Map.
  3. World: The U.S. and Canada agreed to extend non-essential travel restrictions between borders for another 30 days.
  4. Federal response: Trump dismisses FDA warnings about hydroxychloroquine — The Treasury Department and Federal Reserve think the worst could be yet to come for America's economy.
  5. Education: NYU will resume in-person classes in fall.
  6. Jobs: Travel-related unemployment tops 51% ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: Reopening American health care.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Palestinian president says all agreements with U.S. and Israel void due to annexation plans

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Tuesday that the Palestinian Authority considers itself free of all agreements and understandings with both Israel and the U.S. — including on security matters — because of Israel's annexation plans.

Why it matters: Abbas appears now to be following through on a drastic threat he had made previously, though it remains to be seen if and how his statement will be implemented.

