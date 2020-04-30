43 mins ago - Health

VA secretary defends hydroxychloroquine treatment for veterans

Orion Rummler

U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie on Fox Business on January 7 in New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said in a letter on Wednesday that veterans are being treated for the novel coronavirus with hydroxychloroquine only when patients and their doctors find it medically necessary.

Why it matters: The Food and Drug Administration warned doctors last week about prescribing the anti-malarial drug to COVID-19 patients as it appears to be causing some serious and potentially life-threatening side effects.

  • An independent analysis of veterans hospitalized at VA facilities, which has not yet been peer reviewed, found an increased risk of death associated with coronavirus patients who were only treated with the anti-malarial drug.
  • The study is the largest examination to date of how the drug interacts with coronavirus patients, AP reports.

Details: The analysis, conducted by university researchers with VA approval, retrospectively looked through medical records of 368 male veterans, with a median age of 58, who were hospitalized with COVID-19 between March 11 to April 11, per the study and Wilkie's letter.

What they're saying: "The Veterans who received hydroxychloroquine were at highest risk prior to receiving the medication," Wilkie wrote on Wednesday, adding that the VA is adhering to FDA guidance for the drug's use.

  • Wilkie declined to say in a call with major veterans organizations on Wednesday whether the agency had issued guidance to patients and doctors on the use of hydroxychloroquine, as well as how widely the drug is used, AP reports.
  • The VA told AP that it "permits use of the drug after ensuring veterans and caretakers are aware of potential risks associated with it, as we do with any other drug or treatment.”

Bob Herman

Gilead's remdesivir shows limited benefit for coronavirus

New data were released for Gilead's remdesivir. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Remdesivir, an antiviral drug made by Gilead Sciences, appears to help coronavirus patients recover more quickly than no treatment at all, but it does not significantly reduce death, according to preliminary data released today from the National Institutes of Health.

Yes, but: A conflicting trial in China, which also released full data today, said the opposite: That remdesivir doesn't appear to have a lot of clinical benefit.

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

41 countries in sub-Saharan Africa may not have full access to malaria vaccines this year due to disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this week.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 224,000, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 958,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1 million from nearly 5.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 236,000).

Axios

Trump may spend billions to speed vaccine moonshot

Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times/Pool/Getty Images

Trump administration advisers are hinting at a willingness to spend billions and elevate their risk tolerance in the hope of getting coronavirus treatments out this year.

What they're saying: "There had been frustration about how slow CDC was moving on a vaccine, and there had been discussions on how to bypass some of the bureaucracy and speed the process up significantly," a White House official told Axios' Alayna Treene.

